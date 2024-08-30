Field Reports: Forest Service closes Rose Lake beach in Idaho

From staff reports

A beach in North Idaho has been closed to the public after high levels of lead were detected.

The U.S. Forest Service announced this week that it had closed the Rose Lake Beach Site, a 22-acre beach area southwest of the town of Rose Lake.

The beach area is between Idaho Highway 3 and the Coeur d’Alene River.

Forest Service officials said in a release that the closure is meant to protect public safety after “anomalously high levels of lead” were found in the soils and dust in the area.

The release said the Forest Service is considering rehabilitation strategies.

Washington’s new bobcat jaw rules go into effect Sunday

Hunters and trappers who kill bobcats are required to submit the lower jaw of any bobcat they take, a change Washington officials ordered to help them learn more about the felines.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a news release that the requirement goes into effect on Sunday, the opening day of bobcat season.

The rule, which makes submitting the jaw part of the pelt sealing process, was put in place during WDFW’s most recent season-setting process.

Stephanie Landry, WDFW’s carnivore, furbearer and small game section manager, said in the release that the lower jaws are needed to learn about the ages of bobcats that get killed and track changes over time. She added that the agency needs the entire jaw because it’s hard to remove teeth from the cats.

Hunters can ask the agency to return the jaw to them after its staff remove the canine teeth.

WDFW has information on its website about removing a bobcat’s lower jaw.

Audubon meeting to feature presentation on swans, snow geese

The Spokane Audubon Society is planning a presentation on the “white birds of winter” this month.

The organization announced in a news release that its Sept. 11 meeting will feature a presentation from Martha Jordan, the founder and executive director of the Northwest Swan Conservation Association.

Her presentation will focus on swans and snow geese, including their migration, wintering grounds and their biology.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Shadle Park Library at 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

The meeting will also be streamed online. The link will be available at audubonspokane.org.