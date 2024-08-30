The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
One dead in motorcycle crash near Sprague and Freya Thursday

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A motorcyclist died following a crash near Sprague Avenue and Freya Street Thursday.

Just before 2:30 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semitruck. They administered first aid to the motorcyclist, but he died at the scene, a news release from Spokane Police Department said.

Law enforcement has been in contact with the other driver.

The name of the motorcyclist will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.