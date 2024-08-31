Car collectors are drooling over the new upscale breed of restomods

By Hannah Elliott Washington Post

A new, old type of automobile was everywhere at Monterey Car Week this year, drawing crowds at private villas and on main street in Carmel, California, grabbing news headlines and commanding million-dollar sales at the auctions each night.

“Restomod” is an imprecise term used colloquially to denote a classic vehicle that has been restored and modified from the original. The segment emerged in the U.S. in the 1980s and ’90s using the skills that hot-rodders, backyard builders and tuners had honed for decades, most prominently focusing on Motown-American-made cars and trucks.

But a growing crop of these redone vintage cars is decidedly more upscale, injecting the segment with high prices and prestigious pedigrees from the likes of Alfa Romeo, BMW, Jaguar, Lamborghini and Porsche.

On Aug. 16, Tuthill Porsche revealed the GT One, a sleek road-legal supercar-looking coupe based on a 1990s Porsche Le Mans race car. Across town, Eccentrica showed potential customers its V-12 Diablo, an updated version of Lamborghini’s 1990 original. Whether it was these or the one from Singer Vehicle Design or from Gunther Werks, the restomod has gone fully upmarket, evolving past its down-home reputation to deliver driving thrills and deep customization to consumers burnt out on computerized and electric vehicles.

“Those companies are much more present, much more visible during Monterey Car Week than they ever used to be-and their marketing is very good,” says Simon Kidston, an analyst and consultant who founded the K500 Index of classic cars. Monterey Car Week is the annual gathering of shows, sales, news and networking for car enthusiasts each August. “Somebody in Monterey said to me, ‘Singers are so beautiful inside, I feel I’d have to take my shoes off to get inside, even if I owned it.’ They seems almost too good to call restomods at all.”

Far from the cobbled-together creations of years past, today’s restomods offer better craftsmanship, improved technology and bespoke detailing, with sky-high prices to match. Car enthusiasts are eating it up.

“Don’t mind me over here drooling on my keyboard,” Kris Singh, a prominent collector, posted on Instagram, along with a 15-pack of photos glamorizing Tuthill’s GT One. He has investigated placing an order.

It was unclear which chassis will be used for the car and what percentage of the vehicle will retain any Porsche parts; a Tuthill spokesperson declined to specify. Even still, the demand for it has outpaced the GT One’s limited production of 22 cars, according to the spokesperson. Says Singh, “I hope I get to drive one someday.”

Old World charm meets modern performance

SEMA, the annual automotive aftermarket show in Las Vegas, has long been ground zero for traditional restomod lovers in the U.S., showcasing myriad one-off modified Camaros, oddball Mustangs and trophy trucks. The stars there are often individual builders like Boyd Coddington and Chip Foose, who got famous for their restomod builds of the best of Americana, like the slammed Cadillac Coddington built for Billy Gibbons (it was based on a 1948 Cadillac Series 62 Sedanette) and Foose’s 1965 Chevrolet Impala, nicknamed “Imposter.”

Others overseas are gaining newfound traction with U.S. audiences. Kimera Automobili restores and updates Lancia Rally 037 cars in Italy. In England, Alfaholics’s Alfa Romeo-inspired builds are earning worldwide recognition while Eagle E-Types and TWR Performance are modifying classic Jaguars.

Such cars appeal because they retain the look of the most iconic models of the past but pair the original body design with things like better brakes, anti-roll bars, bespoke embroidery, air conditioning, improved steering, stronger and lighter components and more powerful engines. It’s the combination of Old World personality and modern drivability that makes them so fun.

Take the Diablo restomods made by San Marino-based Eccentrica. “A real fan of Lamborghini, a petrolhead passionate about all these features, will find that the car is in every way an exceptional possibility of remembering what happened 30 years ago paired with something that is of today,” says Maurizio Reggiani, the former Automobili Lamborghini research and development chief who is advising Eccentrica on the building of its updated €1.35 million ($1.51 million) Diablos.

Philip Kadoorie gets it. The scion of the family that built its wealth across Mumbai and Hong Kong, Kadoorie has cultivated a life Hemingway himself would envy, with tastes ranging from a McLaren Senna to the Porsche 904 Carrera GTS he once raced at the UK’s Goodwood Revival.

But during the lull of the coronavirus pandemic, the accomplished helicopter pilot took a different path. He commissioned the humble-looking Tuthill Porsche 911K, an aftermarket build from the family-run Tuthill shop in rural England. The golden coupe is based on a 1973 911 donor car but weighs about 800kg (1,763 pounds), Kadoorie says, with a new engine, titanium and carbon fiber components, and a hydraulic handbrake, among many other modifications. It represented a car with purpose and clarity to its body style, Kadoorie says.

“If I had endless money, I still don’t think I’d be a guy who goes and buys a $5 million Pagani,” he says. “I wanted something that would be really hard for someone who doesn’t know to figure out what this car is. I wanted to be low-key knowing that when I turn up, no one knows how much fun I’ve just had.”

The 911K’s common exterior belies its uncommon interior. Its 350-horsepower engine revs to 11,000rpm-more revolutions per minute than Lamborghini’s latest supercar. And it spits flames out the back.

“Tuthill took the best parts of that car and polished them up so it shines just that little bit brighter,” Kadoorie says. “If I want to light my hair on fire and go for a brilliant Canyon drive, that’s what the K does.”

It has created such a sensation that Tuthill is producing 32 of them, at a price not less than £500,000 ($663,000), Richard Tuthill said. A spokesperson declined to comment on current pricing.

The good, the bad, the ugly

Restomods run the gamut in cost, quality and the amount of work done, notoriously with prices that don’t necessarily correlate to their value and dependability.

“We’ve had a huge uphill battle of education” about the segment, says Stuart Wilson, the co-founder and CEO of Velocity Restorations, which makes a $340,000 pickup based on a 1970 Ford F-100. “I’ve been in restomods that were not very well built. You don’t recognize the name on the title of who built it. You’ve got no customer service behind it. No warranty, no experience. There’s nobody to sue, there’s nobody to come after.”

Production delays and logistical inefficiencies often stymie restomod attempts. Misaligned body panels and doors, electrical gremlins and chintzy interiors are not uncommon. A Google search of “restomod for sale” returns hundreds of results, to which the term caveat emptor applies.

Another feature of the new crop of restomod companies is that, unlike earlier small-shop and independent builders, they have big money backing them.

“Most of these companies that perform this service don’t actually make money,” says Tom Wagner, co-founder of Knighthead Capital and an investor in LA-based Singer, which has re-built vintage Porsche 911s since 2009. The company suffered its own production and financial challenges before taking on significant investment.

It’s one thing to present one good-looking concept to the public; it’s another thing to produce more of them, Wagner says.

“It’s not just about slapping something together and saying, ‘let’s make it work,’” he told Bloomberg’s Hot Pursuit! podcast. “The challenge is getting to scale.”

Some have long since proved their mettle, even as they continue to introduce new vehicles. Alfaholics started restoring old Alfa Romeos in the UK in 1999 and claims a waiting list 10 years long for those who want a full build. Its Giulia Super-R 270 (based on an Alfa Romeo sedan from the 1970s) unveiled last year with a 237-horsepower engine, a new gearbox, titanium axle tubes and suspension, and more, costs $580,000.

Others have progressed so far that they have evolved out of the category altogether. Ruf, an 85-year-old brand run by the family of the same name in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, debuted its Ruf Rodeo on Aug. 16 in Monterey. The off-road coupe with a Western-style interior and a starting price of $1.25 million resembles the Porsche 911 Dakar but uses no Porsche body or chassis components, instead leaning on Ruf’s own internally developed design. Still, plenty of Rufs have used Porsche bodies and other components in the past, like the 1998 Ruf Turbo R that sold for $1.7 million at the Broad Arrow auction on Aug. 14.

The Ruf Turbo R is not the only restomod going gangbusters on the secondary market. A 1991 Singer DLS sold for $3 million, and a 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer sold for $1.16 million, at the Gooding & Co sale in Monterey. A 1996 Porsche 911 Speedster “remastered” by Gunther Werks sold for $1.215 million during car week. The prices of those restomods were higher than many of the factory-built Porsches that also sold during the auction week.

Wagner calls it just the beginning.

“We’re gonna see more and more interest in these really high quality, non-EV, ICE-restored vehicles, reimagined vehicles,” he says. “That whole sector is gonna continue to explode.”