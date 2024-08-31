Dallas police officer ‘executed’ in premeditated attack, officials say

By Kate Selig New York Times

A police officer in Dallas was fatally shot Thursday night in what officials described as a premeditated execution. Darron Burks, 46, was parked in his patrol vehicle southwest of downtown around 10 p.m. when a man approached him on the driver’s side. The man, whom officials said appeared to record the encounter on his cellphone, briefly spoke to Burks, then pulled out a handgun and shot him dead.

Two other officers were shot by the suspect while they were checking on Burks, who had not responded to a dispatcher’s attempt to contact him, officials said. Sr. Cpl. Jamie Farmer, who was shot in the leg, has been released from the hospital. Sr. Cpl. Karissa David, who was shot in the face, remains in critical but stable condition. The suspect, identified by officials as Corey Cobb-Bey, 30, fled the scene. After officers pursued him onto an expressway, he got out of his vehicle with a gun, approached the officers and pointed his weapon, police said. Six officers then fired, fatally shooting him. It was unclear Saturday what might have motivated the attack.

At a news conference Friday, Eddie Garcia, the Dallas police chief, said the information the force gathered made it clear that Burks was killed in a targeted attack. “I know that the word ‘ambush’ has been thrown around in the last 24 hours or so,” he said. “That’s not what happened here. Officer Burks was executed.”

Burks was a former high school math teacher who had graduated from the police academy in December. He was an alumnus of Paul Quinn College, according to LinkedIn. There, he played football and served as president of his fraternity, Omega Psi Phi.

On social media, friends from various stages of his life shared their grief. They described him as a man who was dedicated to making a difference in his community and who was proud to have become a police officer.

City flags in Dallas were flown at half-staff Friday, and hundreds of people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the community center where Burks was killed.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.