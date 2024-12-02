Seahawks waive Laviska Shenault Jr. after fumble vs. Jets

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks released receiver and kick returner Laviska Shenault Jr., the team announced Monday afternoon.

There was no corresponding move announced, meaning they have a spot open on its 53-man roster. The Seahawks could be saving that in case outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is able to come off injured reserve this week to play Sunday against Arizona. Nwosu returned to practice last week and coach Mike Macdonald has said the team hopes he could be back for the pivotal game against the Cardinals.

The move came in the wake of a mistake-filled special-teams performance against the New York Jets on Sunday that the team overcame with a 26-21 win.

The Seahawks fumbled two consecutive kickoffs, one by Shenault, who bobbled the attempt and lost it again when he hit the ground.

Shenault muffed another kickoff, but recovered on the previous possession. He also had a lost fumble in a game against the 49ers in October, though he also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD in that game.

Shenault, a second-round pick of the Jaguars out of Colorado in 2020, signed with the Seahawks as a free agent last spring.

He was used some as a receiver, playing 45 snaps, with five receptions for 36 yards.

The Seahawks recently signed Cody White off the practice squad to the 53-man roster and has Dareke Young and Jake Bobo also as backup receivers.

Dee Williams also lost a fumble on a kickoff as the Seahawks allowed a kickoff return for a touchdown during a bizarre first half in which the Seahawks fell behind 21-7.

Shenault was also a member of the kickoff cover team throughout the season, including on Sunday. He played two offensive snaps against the Jets and 15 on special teams.