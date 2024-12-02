wc_241203_tweets
a friendship and a fart have a lot in common, both have the potential to turn into something bigger
@julesbrazz
• • •
I turn off the light to sprinkle on hot sauce because I like surprises
@jlock17
• • •
So annoying that in order to meet new people you need to go out and meet new people. Ideally I would have known you in a past life
@11safa11
• • •
Child: Turkey pancakes?!
Me: I also have turkey hash, turkey sausages, and make sure you drink your turkey nog.
Wife: I told you the bird was too big
@RodLacroix
• • •
A chocolate advent calendar is a test of restraint that I simply do not have
@KatieDeal99
• • •
black friday used to have heart. i wanna see someone get clocked for a wii
@jlock17
• • •
Sorry I just read your text from 12 years ago. Are you guys still at Blockbuster?
@FUNNYsnarkyJOKE
• • •
I always forget my reusable shopping bag when I go to buy some food. So I purposely put it in my bag this morning and forgot to go and buy the food
@ericamorecambe