wc_241203_tweets

a friendship and a fart have a lot in common, both have the potential to turn into something bigger

@julesbrazz

I turn off the light to sprinkle on hot sauce because I like surprises

@jlock17

So annoying that in order to meet new people you need to go out and meet new people. Ideally I would have known you in a past life

@11safa11

Child: Turkey pancakes?!

Me: I also have turkey hash, turkey sausages, and make sure you drink your turkey nog.

Wife: I told you the bird was too big

@RodLacroix

A chocolate advent calendar is a test of restraint that I simply do not have

@KatieDeal99

black friday used to have heart. i wanna see someone get clocked for a wii

@jlock17

Sorry I just read your text from 12 years ago. Are you guys still at Blockbuster?

@FUNNYsnarkyJOKE

I always forget my reusable shopping bag when I go to buy some food. So I purposely put it in my bag this morning and forgot to go and buy the food

@ericamorecambe