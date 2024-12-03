Gov. Inslee imposes WA spending freeze amid budget shortfall

Vonnai Phair The Seattle Times

Dec. 3—Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a spending freeze for Washington state government agencies in response to “a significant operating deficit.”

The freeze affects nonessential hiring, service contracts, purchasing of goods and equipment and travel. Spending on critical services, as well as hiring to fill vacancies in critical areas, is exempt from the freeze.

A Nov. 8 memo from Inslee’s budget director cited a projected operating budget shortfall between $10 billion and $12 billion over the next four years due to rising costs, increasing demand for public services and lower-than-expected tax collections.

Inslee urged other state officials to impose similar restrictions within their agencies and jurisdictions.

“I ask each agency to participate and use common sense, good judgment and creativity to accomplish the ultimate goal of this directive to capture immediate savings through spending reductions not related to the public safety and essential health and welfare of Washingtonians,” he said.

The Monday directive will remain in place indefinitely.