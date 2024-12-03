New bombshell lawsuit: Diddy dangled woman over a 17th-floor balcony to ‘terrorize’ her

By Madeleine Marr Miami Herald

Yet another lawsuit for Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the contents of this one are truly shocking.

A clothing designer named Bryana “Bana” Bongolan just filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court, suing the disgraced music mogul for $10 million.

The 17-page complaint alleges sexual battery, infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment over an incident that occurred in late September 2016.

Bongolan — who made clothes for the rapper’s Bad Boy reunion tour, among other projects — was friends with his ex girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

The woman, who recently had a deal with Foot Locker, claims that she was sleeping over at Ventura’s L.A. apartment with her girlfriend when Combs paid a harrowing middle of the night visit.

According to court documents viewed by Rolling Stone, Bongolan says she was awakened by Combs banging on the door and storming in.

As he reportedly continued to scream and rant over an unknown matter, the woman, who is under five feet tall, claims Combs attacked her, told her he was “the devil” and dangled her over the 17th floor balcony.

Bongolan “attempted to resist him, throwing her weight back in a struggle not to be thrown to the ground and what would likely be her death,” but Combs was too strong, the documents say.

“The only purpose of dangling someone over a balcony is to actually kill them or to intentionally terrorize them and rob them of any concept of dominion over their own bodily autonomy and safety,” says the suit filed by L.A. attorney James R. Nikraftar, of Miller Barondess.

Bongolan says Ventura ended up diffusing the situation, with Combs releasing his grip and letting her friend go.

A legal representative for Combs denied the latest allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“Anyone has the right to file a lawsuit, regardless of the evidence they may or may not have. Since last year, Ms. Bongolan has expressed an intention to sue Mr. Combs and has sought legal representation to pursue her claims,” the rep said. “Mr. Combs firmly denies these serious allegations and remains confident they will ultimately be proven baseless.”

Combs is currently incarcerated, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty on sex trafficking charges. Last week. the 55 year old was denied bail for a third time; the judge also nixed his request to be under house arrest at his Miami Beach mansion.