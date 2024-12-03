Want to donate locally for Giving Tuesday? Here are some Spokane charities and nonprofits looking for help
Giving Tuesday is a way to show thanks the week after Thanksgiving to charities and nonprofits that do good work all year round.
Many Spokane organizations are looking for donations on Dec. 3. Here are some ideas for how to give locally:
- Second Harvest has provided thousands of Spokane families with free Thanksgiving meal kits. All donations given sent to 2-harvest.org on Giving Tuesday will be matched by Idaho Central Credit Union, up to $15,000.
- Nonprofit Vanessa Behan is holding a telethon on KHQ Tuesday to raise money for children. The television station’s phone lines will accept donations all day, and money can also be given at vanessabehan.givecloud.co/telethon24.
- Meals on Wheels Spokane is asking the public to “give hope to a homebound senior” on Giving Tuesday. Funds for meals can be donated to the organization at mowspokane.org/events/giving-tuesday.
- Giving Tuesday donations to the Spokane Humane Society provide food and medical care to local animals, according to its website, spokanehumanesociety.org/donate.
- Manzanita House has a goal of raising $1,000 in new monthly donations to help immigrants and refugees in Spokane. Donations can be given at manzanitahousespokane.networkforgood.com/projects/240678-givingtuesday.
- Our Place Spokane is looking for donations of $37 to provide food, laundry and other goods to Spokanites. At ourplacespokane.org/givingtuesday, the organization states they aim to raise $5,000 to purchase “much-needed basic items that are highly requested but rarely donated.”
- The Spokane Symphony is asking at foxtheaterspokane.org/giving-tuesday for donations to bring music to Spokane students and schools.
- Northwest Passages, a large event series that helps bridge the gap in local journalism, ensures Spokane’s stories are told and funds nearly 30% of The Spokesman-Review’s payroll. Giving Tuesday donations can be made at spokesman.com/northwest-passages/donate/.
- Children with special needs receive support at Elevations Spokane. The nonprofit is asking for donations at elevationsspokane.org/donate to provide Spokane children with therapy and needed equipment.