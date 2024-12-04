ESPN on Disney+ launches as Disney looks to increase streaming subscribers

By Samantha Masunaga Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Disney+ subscribers will now see an ESPN tile on the streaming service’s homepage, part of Walt Disney Co.’s continued efforts to increase subscribers and reduce churn.

Starting Wednesday, bundle subscribers to Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ are able to access ESPN content from the Disney+ app.

Those who subscribe only to Disney+ will also be able to watch some Hulu and ESPN+ content through the app, including certain live NBA games, the first day of the Australian Open and some “30 for 30” sports documentaries, as well as series and movies such as FX’s Emmy-winning “Shōgun,” crime procedural “Will Trent” and the film “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.”

The idea, Disney officials said, is to whet people’s appetites and encourage upgrades to the full bundle.

“There are opportunities to use the sampling experiences (as) lead-in to a more fulsome experience,” said Alisa Bowen, president of Disney+.

The addition of ESPN content to Disney+ is similar to the roll-out of the Hulu tile earlier this year. By integrating all three of its streaming services into one platform, Disney is betting that a more seamless experience will keep subscribers engaged and increase retention, Bowen said.

“This strategy is really about making it easier for them to consume everything that they’re paying for, giving them less friction in terms of navigating between the different apps and better ability for us to personalize the content from all those different services,” she said.

Disney’s streaming business is key for its growth plans. The company has projected that its entertainment streaming business, which includes just Disney+ and Hulu, will have a 10% operating margin by 2025.

On the sports front, the company is planning to launch its ESPN flagship product in August.