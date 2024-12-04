The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
31°F
Current Conditions
Mist
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Prep roundup: Brogan Howell scores 19 points, Gonzaga Prep boys win home opener

From staff reports.

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school winter sports action.

Boys Basketball

Gonzaga Prep 58 North Central 49: Brogan Howell scored 19 points, Hudson Floyd added 16 and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1) in a nonleague game.

Makai Daniels scored 12 points, including 4 for 4 from the line, and Trevelle Jones added 11 points for NC.

Girls Basketball

Walla Walla 62 Lewis and Clark 50: The Blue Devils (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.