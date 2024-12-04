Prep roundup: Brogan Howell scores 19 points, Gonzaga Prep boys win home opener
From staff reports.
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school winter sports action.
Boys Basketball
Gonzaga Prep 58 North Central 49: Brogan Howell scored 19 points, Hudson Floyd added 16 and the Bullpups (1-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-1) in a nonleague game.
Makai Daniels scored 12 points, including 4 for 4 from the line, and Trevelle Jones added 11 points for NC.
Girls Basketball
Walla Walla 62 Lewis and Clark 50: The Blue Devils (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (1-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.