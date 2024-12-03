Timothée Chalamet offered to pay lookalike contest organizer’s fine

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Timothée Chalamet offered to pay a $500 fine slapped on the organizer of his lookalike contest in New York City, according to the would-be recipient, who graciously declined.

The “Dune” star famously crashed the Oct. 27 contest in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Just before his arrival, police had forced it out of Washington Square Park, arrested four people and fined organizer Anthony Po $500 for holding an “unpermitted costume contest” after things got rowdy.

Po had posted news of the citation – and it went as viral as the contest footage. Not long after that, Chalamet’s team reached out to Po.

“They offered to pay the ticket, which is truly funny,” the 23-year-old YouTube personality told People. He said he had turned down the offer and that the fine had actually been paid by Partiful, the digital event-invite app that he had used to publicize the spectacle.

But Po did get something from Chalamet’s camp that Partiful couldn’t provide.

“They basically (said) like, ‘We thought it was awesome. Thanks so much,’” Po said Chalamet’s people told him. “It was all good and fun.”

Po noted the fine was a fraction of the $4,000 it cost to put on the contest. If it was law enforcement’s goal to discourage such gatherings in the future, he told People, “they need to do something stronger.”