Axl Rose settles sexual assault lawsuit, doubles down on defense: ‘There was no assault’

Guns N’ Roses lead singer Axl Rose is moving on from a lawsuit that accused him last year of sexually assaulting a model in the 1980s.

The 62-year-old “Sweet Child O’ Mine” rocker on Wednesday settled model Sheila Kennedy’s complaint, which alleged he used his star power “to gain access to manipulate, control, and violently sexually assault” her in 1989, according to multiple outlets. Kennedy, an actor and former Penthouse cover model, filed her lawsuit last November in New York.

In a statement shared with The Times on Thursday, the Grammy-nominated artist doubled down on his defense against Kennedy’s suit: “As from the beginning, I deny the allegations.”

“There was no assault,” he added.

The musician’s attorney, E. Danya Perry, said in a Thursday statement to The Times that her client “suffered greatly” from the lawsuit and said that the singer “will now be able to move on with his life.”

A legal representative for Kennedy did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

In her lawsuit, Kennedy claimed she met Rose in 1989 at a New York City nightclub and had been invited to a party at his hotel suite. Kennedy claimed she found herself in bed with the musician, one of his friends and another model. Things took an “uncomfortable” turn when Rose allegedly began “kissing and having sex with the other model” in an aggressive manner that “appeared painful for the model,” the lawsuit said.

Kennedy also detailed another alleged incident from the same night: Rose had “grabbed her by the hair and dragged her across the suite back to his bedroom.” She also accused the singer-songwriter of tying her hand behind her back and “forcibly” penetrating her anus while wearing no condom.

“Kennedy did not consent and felt overpowered,” the November 2023 lawsuit said. “She felt she had no escape or exit and was compelled to acquiesce.”

Kennedy sued Rose for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and gender-motivated violence. Nearly 30 years prior to Kennedy’s lawsuit, Rose faced similar claims in a 1994 lawsuit from ex-wife Erin Everly that was eventually settled out of court.

At the time of filing, Kennedy sought an unspecified amount of compensatory damages including legal fees. She also demanded a jury trial. Kennedy was able to sue Rose due to New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year “lookback window” during which adults who allege they were sexually abused could sue despite the statute of limitations having run out.

Rose was among the high-profile music stars who faced litigation under the New York law, which expired last November. Former Recording Academy top executive Neil Portnow, former Arista and Epic Records chief L.A. Reid, Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler and music mogul/producer Sean “Diddy” Combs also were sued last year for sexual assault in separate lawsuits.

Rose’s denial this week echoes sentiments shared last year by his attorney Alan Gutman. “Simply put, this incident never happened,” Gutman told the Times in a November 2023 statement, criticizing the timing of Kennedy’s “fictional” claims.

“Mr. Rose has no recollection of ever meeting or speaking to the Plaintiff (Kennedy), and has never heard about these fictional allegations prior to today,” Gutman added. “Mr. Rose is confident this case will be resolved in his favor.”

