People’s Pharmacy: Face cleanser fights rosacea and dandruff

By Joe Graedon, M.S., and Teresa Graedon, Ph.D. King Features Syndicate

Q. After trying several expensive medications my doctor prescribed for dandruff and rosacea, I stumbled on Cetaphil face cleanser. Because I got an immediate response, I now use Cetaphil baby wash and shampoo on my hair and face with excellent results. The flaming rosacea has been tamed, and the amount of scalp flakes greatly reduced.

A. Thanks for sharing your success story. The two products you name have quite different ingredients, so we are not quite sure which ones might be helping your skin so much.

Rosacea is a condition in which the skin flushes easily, often with redness persisting across the cheeks. Small red bumps may appear on the skin, along with inflamed blood vessels.

Long ago, a dermatologist studied Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser and found that it did not damage the skin barrier for people with rosacea (Cutis, April 2006). They need to be especially careful to choose products that don’t irritate the skin, as they are very vulnerable to this problem. The researcher concluded, “These results indicate that Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser may be a good choice for the cleansing part of a total rosacea skin care regimen.”

Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo contains Calendula officinalis extract. This flower has both antibacterial and antifungal activity. It also has skin soothing properties. We don’t know if the product contains enough to make a difference.

Q. If a person with prediabetes takes Jardiance, can it trigger Type 2 diabetes? My friend is a cardiac patient who had open-heart surgery a decade ago. His cardiologist says he should take Jardiance. His GP didn’t recommend it. Then he saw an endocrinologist who said if he didn’t take the Jardiance, he’d end up on daily injections. Mind you, he didn’t have a diabetes diagnosis.

He is a vibrant man, slightly overweight and sexually active. He took his first dose last night, and today he tested his blood sugar. The meter said he is diabetic, and we are both freaking out. How could he go from prediabetes to diabetes overnight?

A. The boundary between prediabetes and diabetes may be more of a gray zone than a bright line. After all, blood sugar changes throughout the day depending on what you have eaten and when, as well as how much physical activity you are getting. The endocrinologist seems to have imagined that your friend was likely to develop diabetes.

Cardiologists are enthusiastic about Jardiance (empagliflozin) for people with heart failure. However, a recent trial did not show any benefit for those who had heart attacks (New England Journal of Medicine, April 25, 2024).

We have found no reports that Jardiance can speed the transition from prediabetes to diabetes. On the other hand, we can’t find any randomized controlled trials showing that it prevents this progression, either. You can read more about the pros and cons of Jardiance in our eGuide to Preventing & Treating Diabetes. This online resource may be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.

Q. I have a problem with erectile dysfunction. I understand this is related to reduced circulation. Is there anything new that can improve blood flow to the penis?

A. There is a new topical over-the-counter gel called Eroxon. It is not Food and Drug Administration-approved but it is FDA “cleared” as a device rather than a drug (Medical Letter on Drugs and Therapeutics, Nov. 11, 2024). Theoretically, this might be a choice for men who cannot take a medicine like sildenafil (Viagra) or tadalafil (Cialis) because of the potential for interactions or side effects. Apparently, the cooling and warming sensations increase blood flow.

In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com. Their newest book is “Top Screwups Doctors Make and How to Avoid Them.”