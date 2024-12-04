Slain UnitedHealthcare executive puts focus on CEO safety policy

By Matthew Boyle Bloomberg News

The UnitedHealth Group executive who was fatally shot in New York on Wednesday morning had no personal security detail, a circumstance that could prompt swift changes inside corporate boardrooms, especially as the global political environment grows more unstable.

Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and the leg outside the New York Hilton Midtown, where the largest U.S. insurer was hosting an investor day. Authorities said the shooting was a targeted attack. New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said in a news conference that Thompson did not have a security detail and arrived at the hotel alone.

No UnitedHealth Group executive receives benefits specifically related to personal security or protection, according to the firm’s 2024 and 2023 proxy statements. That’s in contrast to companies like Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc., which have allocated millions of dollars a year to protect their CEOs.

Public companies must identify spending on specific perquisites like security services if it exceeds $10,000 in a given year, according to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other big insurers like Humana Inc. and Cigna Group list personal security among the benefits provided to executives, but their regulatory filings don’t specify how much they spend protecting senior leaders.

Median spending by S&P 500 companies that disclosed security perquisite spending doubled from 2021 to 2023 to nearly $100,000, according to an analysis by Equilar, an executive-compensation data provider. Over the same period, the share of companies that said they provided security for at least one of their top executives rose slightly, from 23.5% to 27.6%, Equilar found.

Unwanted attention

Some companies don’t invest in executive protection services because they feel it might actually draw unwanted attention to them, according to Glen Kucera, president of the Enhanced Protection Services unit of Allied Universal. The firm provides armed escorts, canine teams and other security services for New York’s World Trade Center, the U.S. State Department and professional baseball teams.

“Some don’t want the hassle, some don’t want the exposure, some don’t feel it’s necessary,” Kucera said in an interview. “Some don’t feel that they’re a controversial figure. (Thompson) probably felt he was safe as well. Unfortunately, he wasn’t.”

Exxon Mobil Corp. has provided full-time guards for its top executives for more than 30 years and requires them to use company aircraft for all business and personal trips to protect them from kidnappers or other attacks. The policy was prompted by the 1992 kidnapping of Sidney Reso, who was then head of Exxon’s international operations, outside his Morris Township, New Jersey, home. Reso, who was shot in the arm during the abduction, was held for four days in a storage container before he died.

In 2023, Exxon spent more than $377,000 on security for chairman and CEO Darren Woods, including nearly $300,000 for residential security and more than $41,000 for security related to personal travel. In the filing where it disclosed the spending, Exxon said it “does not consider such (personal) security costs to be personal benefits because they arise from the nature of the employee’s employment by the Company.”

The only UnitedHealth policy related to executives’ personal security is requiring Chief Executive Officer Andrew Witty to use the company plane for all business travel. The company also encourages him to use it for all personal trips instead of flying commercial, though he didn’t use it for such flights in 2023, the company said in its proxy statement. Those guidelines didn’t apply to Thompson, who was CEO of the company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance unit.

Numerous calls

The alleged shooter remained at large as of Thursday night, and the New York Police Department said the investigation was ongoing.

Kucera, who is based in Manhattan, said he received numerous calls on Wednesday inquiring about his firm’s services, which range from protecting corporate executives and celebrities to detecting explosives, firearms and narcotics.

“Some felt no need for executive protection in the past and now in light of this incident, they feel they should have it,” he said.

Spending on executive perks like security has drawn attention from proxy-advisory firms. Institutional Shareholder Services has said that “excessive perquisites could be an indication of more troubling, underlying pay program design features.” ISS also acknowledged, however, that “if the perceived need for increased safety endures, we believe companies will continue offering home security benefits for CEOs.”