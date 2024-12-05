What is the ‘20-5-3′ rule and how can it boost your well-being?

By Avery Newmark Atlanta Journal-Constitution

You don’t need extreme diets or grueling workout routines to boost your well-being. Enter the “20-5-3 rule” – a research-backed formula to improve mental and physical health through time spent outdoors. Developed by neuroscientist Rachel Hopman of Northeastern University, this method emphasizes small, manageable steps that can lead to big rewards.

20 minutes, three times a week

The first step is to get out in nature for 20 minutes at least three times a week. Research from the University of Michigan shows this is the sweet spot for lowering cortisol, your body’s primary stress hormone. Better yet, you don’t need to sweat it out – just sit or stroll in a natural setting, soaking up sunlight and greenery.

However, Dr. MaryCarol Hunter, lead author of the Michigan study, emphasizes the importance of disconnecting during these moments. Avoid “aerobic exercise, and avoid the use of social media, internet, phone calls, conversations and reading,” she said. Think of it as a mini escape, designed to reset your stress levels and help you feel grounded.

Five hours monthly

For an even deeper mental reset, aim for five hours a month in semiwild spaces, such as state parks. Hopman explained to Men’s Health these environments provide heightened relaxation compared to city parks. Finnish researchers agree, finding wilder settings, with their organic “chaos,” help replenish cognitive resources and foster a sense of calm.

3 days annually

Finally, immerse yourself in nature for three days annually. Prolonged exposure to wild landscapes activates alpha brain waves – those linked to meditation, creativity and deep relaxation, Men’s Health reported. Studies even show profound benefits for mental health: a four-day wilderness trip can reduce PTSD symptoms by 29% and stress by 21%, with effects lingering for weeks afterward.

So the next time you find yourself needing a “reset,” head outside for a quick lunchtime walk, or plan a weekend in the woods. Best of all, it’s free, accessible and waiting just outside your door.