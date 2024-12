From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr weren’t much of a challenge for Fort Lauderdale United FC during a 2-1 loss in a USL Super League game at Beyond Bancard Field in Davie, Florida.

Addie McCain scored in the 9th minute and Sheyenne Allen added insurance in the 85th for Fort Lauderdale (6-5-2), who held the Zephyr (2-6-6) without a shot on target until added time when Mollie Rouse pulled one back for Spokane.