Ask Dr. Universe: Fidgeting is your body’s way of staying alert

Dr. Universe: Why do we get fidgety when we’re bored? I have ADHD, and a lot of other people in my school do, too, so I’ve always wondered this. – Amelia, 11, Utah

Dear Amelia,

Sometimes when I’m in a boring meeting, my knee starts bouncing. Or I gently rock my office chair.

I asked my friend Amanda Stueber why that helps me. She’s a psychologist at Washington State University. One thing she studies is attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder.

She told me that boredom happens when you have less stimulation. That means you don’t have much information coming in from your senses. Like what you see, hear, smell, taste and feel.

When there’s no new or interesting info coming in, you start to feel bored and tired. The less stimulation you have, the sleepier you get.

But you can’t just fall asleep wherever you are! So you might play with your hands, bounce your legs or shift your whole body. You may doodle, click your pen or twirl your hair.

That’s your body’s way to keep you awake.

“When we’re fidgeting, it’s adding extra stimulation,” Stueber said. “We get wiggly to keep us alert and make sure we’re getting some information through our senses that tells our brain to stay active.”

That happens to everybody sometimes. But some people get bored or fidgety more easily.

Neurodivergent folks – like people with ADHD and autistic people – may make less dopamine. That’s a chemical messenger called a neurotransmitter. It’s sent from cell to cell in your brain. It helps your body move, store memories, pay attention and experience things that feel good.

When you’re bored, fidgeting can give your brain a little burst of dopamine. It works because you’re moving your body in a way that feels good.

Stueber says that fidgeting that’s fun or satisfying will work best. She likes fidget tools with rubber bubbles you pop back and forth. I love rocking in my chair.

Fidgeting can help everyone focus or deal with boredom. But that little bump of dopamine is extra important if you’re neurodivergent and get under stimulated more easily.

Scientists say that having enough dopamine also helps us figure out if hard things are worth doing. It helps us focus on the benefits of working hard. Instead of all the reasons we’d rather not do that hard thing.

Maybe that dopamine zooming around your brain gives you the motivation to finish your math homework. Or helps me stay focused when I’m answering your science questions.

It turns out fidgeting is just one way our bodies help us pay attention to the things that dopa-mean the most to us.

Sincerely,

Dr. Universe

Adults can help kids submit a question at askdruniverse.wsu.edu/ask.