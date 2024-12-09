Golden Globes nominations: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘The Bear’ lead with most nods
The Golden Globe Awards announced this year’s nominees Monday morning, with the continent-hopping musical film “Emilia Pérez” - about a brutal Mexican drug lord who becomes a woman, and all the drama that ensues - leading the pack with 10 nominations. Other leading movies include “The Brutalist” (seven nominations) and “Conclave” (six nominations). In TV categories, the Globes echoed this year’s Emmy Awards, handing the most nods to “The Bear” (five nominations), “Only Murders in the Building” (four nominations) and “Shogun” (four).
The annual awards - generally a slightly tipsier complement to the Oscars and Emmys - honor the best in movies and TV, at least according to tastes of the international entertainment journalists who make up the Golden Globe Foundation, the successor to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Will they choose a musical like “Emilia Pérez” or “Wicked?” Or echo the buzz that has greeted Mikey Madison’s performance in “Anora?” We’ll learn the results of their conclave on Jan. 5, when the Globes air live on CBS. They will also stream on Paramount Plus and be available on the CBS app.
Here is the full list of nominations.
FILM
Best motion picture, drama
2024 winner: Oppenheimer
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
- - -
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
2024 winner: Poor Things
Anora
Wicked
Emilia Pérez
Challengers
A Real Pain
The Substance
- - -
Best actress, drama
2024 winner: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet, Lee
- - -
Best actor, drama
2024 winner: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
- - -
Best actress, musical or comedy
2024 winner: Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
- - -
Best actor, musical or comedy
2024 winner: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Saturday Night, Gabriel LaBelle
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
- - -
Best supporting actress
2024 winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
- - -
Best supporting actor
2024 winner: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)
Yura Borisov, Anora
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II
- - -
Best director
2024 winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light
- - -
Best screenplay
2024 winner: Justin Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Peter Straughan, Conclave
- - -
Best original score
2024 winner: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Chris Bowers, The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two
- - -
Best original song
2024 winner: What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl
“Compress / Repress,” Challengers
“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road,” Better Man
“Kiss the Sky,” The Wild Robot
“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez
- - -
Best motion picture, animated
2024 winner: The Boy and the Heron
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
- - -
Best motion picture, non-English language
2024 winner: Anatomy of a Fall
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
- - -
Cinematic and box office achievement
2024 winner: Barbie
Alien: Romulus
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Deadpool & Wolverine
Gladiator II
Inside Out 2
Twisters
Wicked
The Wild Robot
- - -
TELEVISION
Best TV series, drama
2024 winner: Succession
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
- - -
Best TV series, musical or comedy
2024 winner: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
- - -
Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV
2024 winner: Beef
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
- - -
Best actress in a TV series, drama
2024 winner Helen Mirren (1923)
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shogun
- - -
Best actor in a TV series, drama
2024 winner: Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
- - -
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
2024 winner: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
- - -
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
2024 winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Jason Segel, Shrinking
- - -
Best supporting actress on TV
2024 winner: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
- - -
Best supporting actor on TV
2024 winner: Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Máquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- - -
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV
2024 winner: Ali Wong (Beef)
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
- - -
Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV
2024 winner Steve Yeun (Beef)
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
- - -
Best performance in stand-up comedy
2024 winner: Ricky Gervais (Armageddon)
Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings