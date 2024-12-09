Golden Globes nominations: ‘Emilia Pérez,’ ‘The Brutalist,’ ‘The Bear’ lead with most nods

By Chiqui Esteban and Olivia McCormack

The Golden Globe Awards announced this year’s nominees Monday morning, with the continent-hopping musical film “Emilia Pérez” - about a brutal Mexican drug lord who becomes a woman, and all the drama that ensues - leading the pack with 10 nominations. Other leading movies include “The Brutalist” (seven nominations) and “Conclave” (six nominations). In TV categories, the Globes echoed this year’s Emmy Awards, handing the most nods to “The Bear” (five nominations), “Only Murders in the Building” (four nominations) and “Shogun” (four).

The annual awards - generally a slightly tipsier complement to the Oscars and Emmys - honor the best in movies and TV, at least according to tastes of the international entertainment journalists who make up the Golden Globe Foundation, the successor to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Will they choose a musical like “Emilia Pérez” or “Wicked?” Or echo the buzz that has greeted Mikey Madison’s performance in “Anora?” We’ll learn the results of their conclave on Jan. 5, when the Globes air live on CBS. They will also stream on Paramount Plus and be available on the CBS app.

Here is the full list of nominations.

FILM

Best motion picture, drama

2024 winner: Oppenheimer

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

- - -

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

2024 winner: Poor Things

Anora

Wicked

Emilia Pérez

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

- - -

Best actress, drama

2024 winner: Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet, Lee

- - -

Best actor, drama

2024 winner: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

- - -

Best actress, musical or comedy

2024 winner: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

- - -

Best actor, musical or comedy

2024 winner: Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Saturday Night, Gabriel LaBelle

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

- - -

Best supporting actress

2024 winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

- - -

Best supporting actor

2024 winner: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Yura Borisov, Anora

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

- - -

Best director

2024 winner: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, All We Imagine as Light

- - -

Best screenplay

2024 winner: Justin Triet and Arthur Harari (Anatomy of a Fall)

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Peter Straughan, Conclave

- - -

Best original score

2024 winner: Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer)

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Chris Bowers, The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune: Part Two

- - -

Best original song

2024 winner: What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

“Beautiful That Way,” The Last Showgirl

“Compress / Repress,” Challengers

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road,” Better Man

“Kiss the Sky,” The Wild Robot

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

- - -

Best motion picture, animated

2024 winner: The Boy and the Heron

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

- - -

Best motion picture, non-English language

2024 winner: Anatomy of a Fall

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

- - -

Cinematic and box office achievement

2024 winner: Barbie

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

Wicked

The Wild Robot

- - -

TELEVISION

Best TV series, drama

2024 winner: Succession

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

- - -

Best TV series, musical or comedy

2024 winner: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

- - -

Best limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV

2024 winner: Beef

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

- - -

Best actress in a TV series, drama

2024 winner Helen Mirren (1923)

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

- - -

Best actor in a TV series, drama

2024 winner: Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

- - -

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

2024 winner: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

- - -

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

2024 winner: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Jason Segel, Shrinking

- - -

Best supporting actress on TV

2024 winner: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

- - -

Best supporting actor on TV

2024 winner: Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Máquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

- - -

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV

2024 winner: Ali Wong (Beef)

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

- - -

Best actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for TV

2024 winner Steve Yeun (Beef)

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

- - -

Best performance in stand-up comedy

2024 winner: Ricky Gervais (Armageddon)

Jamie Foxx, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong, Ali Wong: Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, Ramy Youssef: More Feelings