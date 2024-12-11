Prep roundup: Mead, Mt. Spokane, Ridgeline all earn victories in first league matches of season

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school wrestling action from the Greater Spokane League.

Wrestling 4A/3A

Cheney 62, Ferris 15: Cameron Bogle (138 pounds), Mason Bennett (150) and Trenton Moore (215) won by pin and the Blackhawks topped the visiting Saxons in the first league match of the season for both teams.

Ridgeline 57, Shadle Park 18: Preston Wentling (215), Kaidn Montgomery-Jones (126) and Owen VanRossum (144) won by pin and the visiting Falcons beat the Highlanders.

Mead 72, Gonzaga Prep 5: Ethan Harvey (190), Keemani Benavides (285) and James Mason (132) won by pin and the visiting Panthers defeated the Bullpups.

Mt. Spokane 53, Central Valley 27: Thomas Weiland (120), Matthew House (144) and Justice Chapman (190) earned pins and the Wildcats beat the visiting Bears.

University 55, Lewis and Clark 13: Czar Quintanilla (132), Samuel Thomas (165) and Ryan Sulpizio (215) won by pin and the visiting Titans beat the Tigers.

2A

West Valley 51, East Valley 20: Andrew Royston (215), Josh Moreau (190) and Ryder Markezic (113) won by pin and the Eagles topped the visiting Knights.

Deer Park 63, Pullman 18: Brock Berger (157), Evan Henry (190) and Hezekiah Slind (285) won by pin and the Stags beat the visiting Greyhounds.

Clarkston 42, North Central 35: Gunner Lewis (138), Connor Nitz (144) and Garren Simpson (150) won by pin and the Bantams topped the visiting Wolfpack.