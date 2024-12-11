Two teens accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Pullman High School

Two 14-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday after threatening to bring a gun and “shoot up” Pullman High School, according to the Pullman Police Department.

The students, one from Pullman and the other from somewhere in Whitman County, were arrested on suspicion of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property. The two were booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility in Medical Lake, police said in a news release.

Officers responded at about 8 a.m. Tuesday to the high school, where staff became aware of reported threats by a student to bring a gun to school and shoot a teacher, police said.

The suspects were intercepted at the school before the start of classes, according to police. The school was temporarily placed in “secure and teach” status. Police did not recover a firearm.

Police are investigating.