California man who used $40k in counterfeit money sentenced in Idaho

A California man will face five years in an Idaho prison for using more than $40,000 in counterfeit money across the country.

Clinton Curry, a 40-year-old from San Francisco, paid $324 in fake money to a Post Falls business last year, according to a news release from the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office. The Spokane Office of the Secret Service was notified and began investigating.

Law enforcement discovered Curry had used similar counterfeit bills in Idaho, Montana, Washington, Arizona, Utah, Wyoming, Texas and Oklahoma, the release said. Altogether, Curry passed the fake bills 46 times and used or attempted to use more than $40,000.

“This case demonstrates the effectiveness of multi-agency coordination to remove those who would attempt to threaten our financial system by using counterfeit currency,” Idaho U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said in the release.

Curry is required to pay restitution to the businesses and will spend three years on supervised release following completion of his sentence.