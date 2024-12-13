Asanali Sarkenov’s pair of goals helps Chiefs overcome rough start against T-birds

From staff reports

KENT, Wash. – Asanali Sarkenov and the Spokane Chiefs overcame an ignominious start against the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday.

Spokane surrendered a goal 18 seconds into the game, but the Chiefs recovered in the second period of a 4-3 win over the Thunderbirds in a Western Hockey League game .

The Chiefs won their 10th consecutive game.

Sarkenov scored just shy of the 14-minute mark in the opening period to tie the game at 1 after Nathan Pilling’s goal for Seattle moments after the opening faceoff.

Saige Weinstein, Brody Gillespie and Sarkenov each scored in the second period as the Chiefs built a 4-2 lead.

• Catton honored: Spokane’s Berkly Catton will play on Canada’s National Junior Team at the IIHF World Junior Championship Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Ottawa, Ontario.