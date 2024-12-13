Pelosi hospitalized in Luxembourg after falling

By Annie Karni and Shawn Hubler New York Times

WASHINGTON – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized Friday after being injured while traveling abroad with a bipartisan congressional delegation to Luxembourg, a spokesperson said Friday.

Pelosi, 84, “sustained an injury during an official engagement,” the spokesperson, Ian Krager, said in a brief statement that provided no details on the nature of the injury or how it occurred. He said she was admitted to a hospital for evaluation.

Pelosi tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall, according to a person familiar with the incident who was not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

People close to Pelosi in California and Washington, D.C., speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak for her, said the former speaker fractured her hip when she fell. They said doctors were confident the damage could be repaired with a routine operation, but it was not yet clear whether that would be done in Luxembourg or in the United States.

She was traveling with colleagues from the House and the Senate to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. After her injury, she was set to miss the remainder of her official engagements, according to Krager.

The statement said Pelosi was working from the hospital and “currently receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals” and that she “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”

It was the second time this week that an octogenarian congressional leader sustained an injury while carrying out their official duties.

On Tuesday, Sen. Mitch McConnell, 82, R-Ky., tripped and fell in the Capitol following the weekly GOP luncheon, spraining his wrist and sustaining a small cut to his face.

Pelosi, who is known for a relentless work ethic that belies her age, typically makes her way around in 4-inch stiletto heels. In a group photograph of the delegation at the palace released Friday by the House of the Grand Duke, Pelosi is wearing a pair of black ones.

