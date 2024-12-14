Actor Jamie Foxx requires stitches on his face after a glass was thrown at him during birthday dinner in Beverly Hills

By Andrea Chang Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Jamie Foxx required medical attention after getting hit in the face with a glass while celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills on Friday night.

“Someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth,” a spokesperson for the actor said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “He had to get stitches and is recovering. The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands.”

The Beverly Hills Police Department said that it responded to a reported possible assault with a deadly weapon at the celebrity hot spot at 10:06 p.m. and determined it was unfounded.

“Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties,” a department news release said. “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”

It was unclear what prompted the incident. A call to Mr. Chow was not immediately returned.

On Saturday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Beverly Hills Police Department said officers had reached out to Foxx’s camp to get more details from the actor.