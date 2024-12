From staff reports

The Spokane Zephyr’s winless streak will stretch long into the new year.

The Zephyr, who have not won since Oct. 27, allowed goals in the 66th and 69th minutes during a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Sun in a USL Super League game at Riverfront Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The Zephyr (2-6-6, 12 points) are tied for last in the USLS going into the league break. They next play at the Dallas Trinity on Feb. 22.