Motive unknown in shooting that killed 2 and injured 6 at Wisconsin school, police say

By Ben Brasch, Praveena Somasundaram, Kyle Melnick and María Luisa Paúl Washington Post

Police in Madison, Wisconsin, are searching for a motive after a student at a private, K-12 Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin, killed a teenage student and a teacher and injured six others on campus on Monday. The shooter is also dead.

Police Chief Shon F. Barnes had said in an earlier news briefing that the shooter had killed four people, but the department clarified the number in an update. Officers received an active-shooter report for Abundant Life Christian School at 10:57 a.m. They did not fire their weapons and found the suspected shooter dead, Barnes said. He said the hospitalized have injuries that range from minor to life-threatening.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement that he’s praying for the victims of the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School.

“There are no words to describe the devastation and heartbreak we feel,” Evers’s statement said. He said the state will support the school’s community and local law enforcement “through what will undoubtedly be difficult days ahead.”

Evers ordered United States and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff throughout the state until Dec. 22.

“It is unthinkable that a kid or an educator might wake up and go to school one morning and never come home,” Evers said. “This should never happen, and I will never accept this as a foregone reality or stop working to change it.”

Of the six people injured in the shooting, two were in critical condition with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. The other four people, who Barnes said were students, were in other hospitals with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspected shooter, who is dead, was a teenage student at Abundant Life Christian School, Barnes said at a news conference. Officials are not releasing the student’s age or gender, and they had not identified a motive as of Monday afternoon, Barnes said.

A handgun was recovered from the scene, Barnes said at the news conference. The shooting was confined to one space, Barnes said, but he doesn’t know if it occurred in a classroom or a hallway.

President Joe Biden was briefed Monday on the shooting, according to White House senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons.

“Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed,” Simons wrote on X.

Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly wrote in a statement that the community is mourning.

“This tragedy is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and our educators to ensure that such horrors never happen again,” she wrote. “We will not rest until we find solutions that make our schools safe, and so our children feel secure.”