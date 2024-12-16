Washington awarded $44 million for forest conservation projects, senators announce

Mitchell Roland The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.

Dec. 16—U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, D-Washington, announced Saturday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has awarded conservation projects in Washington $44 million in federal grants.

“Washington state’s forests provide a wealth of benefits, from supporting regional economies to providing recreational opportunities and habitats for critical species,” Murray said. “I’m thrilled to announce this tranche of funding for seven critical forest conservation projects across our state that will make a big difference in their communities, and I’m especially excited about the $36 million going to complete the Mt. Adams Forest project. This is a major milestone in our work to permanently protect nearly 48,000 acres of forest — an area that is especially sacred to the Yakama Nation — as well as support the local forestry workforce, and make sure folks living nearby can take advantage of all the Mt. Adams Forest ecosystem has to offer.”

In joint statements, Washington’s senators said the funds had been awarded to seven forest conservation projects and organizations in the state, with the money funded through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), federal legislation each lawmaker supported.

“Investing in Washington’s working forests maintains local timber jobs and bolsters our outdoor recreation economy,” Cantwell said in a statement. “This funding will help protect nearly 30,000 acres of forestland and 105 miles of streams near Mt. Adams — preserving important habitat for salmon and recreation access along the White Salmon and Klickitat Rivers.”

According to the lawmakers, the $44 million will be divvied up to several projects, including:

—$36 million for Mt. Adams Forest Phase 3, which will protect 29,778 acres of forestland and complete the nearly 48,000-acre Mt. Adams Community Forest.

—$580,000 for Koblitz Red Mountain to protect 240 acres of working forest.

—$455,000 for Sanfi Acres to “permanently” protect 280 acres of working forestlands.

—$5 million to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to provide cost-share payments to non-industrial private landowners who increase forest health and resilience.

—$1.99 million to the Consortium for Research on Renewable Materials for research

—$1.99 million to the Sustainable Northwest to help their mission of increasing transparency in the wood product supply chain

—$4.9 million to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, Inc. to develop a payment-for-practice program to incentivize carbon stewardship on large-acreage forestlands.

“The Inflation Reduction Act Democrats passed that made these awards possible is paying huge dividends for Washington state — especially when it comes to tackling climate change and investing in critical conservation and restoration projects,” Murray said in a statement.