Ask the doctors: Going into holiday season with a plan slows weight gain

Dear Doctors: I’ve read that people who gain weight during the holidays often don’t manage to lose it again. Is that right? In the last few years, it has happened to me. I have several Christmas parties on my calendar, and I am looking for tips on how not to gain weight but still have fun.

Dear Reader: Yes, the data show that many people gain a bit of weight each year during the holidays. Considering the season of indulgence spans two months, from the sugar rush of Halloween to the soothing comfort foods of New Year’s Day, it’s not that hard to understand why.

What may come as a surprise is that the typical weight gain isn’t that large, ranging from ½ to 2 pounds. The problem is that, for many people, the higher post-holiday weight becomes the new normal. As the years go by, those extra pounds add up – sometimes to a significant weight gain.

The good news is that by planning ahead, it is possible to indulge a bit during the holidays and still avoid adding extra pounds. This was borne out in an interesting study in which researchers in England compared the outcomes of two groups of adults.

One group was taught specific strategies for the holiday eating season. These included what and how to eat at parties, learning to calculate the amount of exercise needed to burn off any extra calories, and closely tracking their weight throughout the season to stay on target.

The other group learned the same general information, but when it came to the party season, they played it by ear. At the start of the new year, the plan-ahead group had maintained their normal weight, while the freelance eaters had put on a few extra pounds.

So what’s the plan? First, don’t go to a party hungry. Eat a small, high-protein snack beforehand. Once at the gathering, eat in a specific order. Before you can have any simple carbohydrates, such as sweets, chips, crackers or breads, you first have to have several servings of vegetables. That means the crudite platter is your friend. Follow this with a serving of lean protein.

By the time you’re cleared for the dessert or snack table, both your palate and your appetite will be primed to limit empty calories. And when you get there, don’t eat randomly. Instead, stick with the treats you truly crave.

When it comes to beverages, take the same approach. Start with sparkling water, and then stick to just one caloric or alcoholic drink.

Exercise was another cornerstone of the British study. When participants broke the caloric barrier, they countered with an equal amount of activity. A slice of pie equaled a 20-minute run, while a small glass of wine meant a half-hour walk.

The participants were also asked to weigh themselves regularly, which allowed them to immediately take steps to manage the weight gain. We urge you to borrow liberally from these strategies. You’ll have an enjoyable holiday season and emerge with minimal weight gain.

