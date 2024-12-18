Idaho basketball: Kolton Mitchell’s 26 not enough in loss to UC Davis; UI women squander big league in defeat

From staff reports

DAVIS, Calif. — Kolton Mitchell scored 26 points, but the Idaho men’s basketball couldn’t overcome a big second-half deficit and dropped its third straight game, falling 74-66 to UC Davis in a nonconference game on Wednesday.

Trailing 46-30 with less than 14 minutes left, the Vandals (4-7) stormed back in the final minutes and trailed 70-66 after a layup by Jojo Anderson with 26 seconds left. But the Aggies (6-4) answered with a dunk and closed it out at the foul line.

Takai Hardy had 13 points and 10 boards and Anderson added 12 points off the bench for Idaho.

Women

UC Davis 65, Idaho 58: The Aggies (7-4) overcame a 14-point deficit and hit 7-of-8 from the line down the stretch to beat the Vandals (7-3) in a nonconference game at ICCU Arena in Moscow.

Olivia Nelson scored 20 points and Jennifer Aadland had 10 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho, which led 36-22 with early in the third quarter.

Anja Bukvic also finished with 10 points for UI.