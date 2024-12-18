Whitworth basketball: Colton Looney carries unbeaten men’s team to 79-66 win; Pirate women fall to Cal Lutheran

From staff reports

KERRVILLE, Texas — Colton Looney scored 19 points off the bench and Whitworth’s defense stepped up late as the Pirates won their eighth straight game to start the season, a 79-66 nonconference victory over Schreiner on Wednesday.

Whitworth, ranked 14th in Division III, held the Mountaineers (7-2) to just three points over the final 3 1/2 minutes. Jake Holtz and Garrett Long each had 15 points for the Pirates.

Women

California Lutheran 63, Whitworth 60: Addyson Gallatin missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Regals (4-3) held off the Pirates (3-6) in a nonconference game in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Ashlyn Peterson led the Pirates with 17 points, while Gallatin came off the bench to score 10.