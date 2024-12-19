Ask the doctors: Pneumonia vaccine available to adults older than 50

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I just turned 57, and my doctor is now saying that I should get vaccinated for pneumonia. The only time I ever had pneumonia was one time when I had a bad case of the flu. Why isn’t he talking about a flu vaccine? I would like to understand the thinking here.

Dear Reader: Let’s begin by discussing pneumonia, which is a kind of respiratory illness. It occurs when the millions of tiny air sacs located deep within the lungs become inflamed. Known as alveoli, the proper functioning of these air sacs is crucial to our health and well-being. The membrane of these air sacs is where the oxygen that you have inhaled gets delivered into the bloodstream. It is also where carbon dioxide, which is a waste product, gets offloaded in order to be exhaled.

When someone has pneumonia, it means that inflammation in the alveoli in one or both lungs has caused a buildup of fluid or pus. This impedes or even prevents the oxygen/carbon dioxide exchange and causes symptoms that can range from mild to severe.

The severity of someone’s illness depends on the microbe that is causing it, general health and age. Symptoms can include fever, chills, wheezing, a persistent cough, difficulty breathing, muscle pain (often in the upper back), fatigue or exhaustion. When someone with pneumonia has a cough, mucus may be produced.

Pneumonia can be caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus. Each of these can cause an immune reaction in the tissues of the lungs. Your case of pneumonia, which occurred while you had the flu, is known as viral pneumonia. Fungi can also cause pneumonia, particularly in people who are living with weakened immune systems.

However, your doctor is concerned with a different cause of the condition, which is a bacterial infection. Many types of bacteria can cause pneumonia. The most common here in the U.S. is Streptococcus pneumoniae, which is also known as pneumococcus bacteria. This bacterium is the target of the vaccine that your doctor is recommending.

As we mentioned, age plays a role in how sick someone gets when they have pneumonia. Older adults and young children are at particular risk for severe disease. For older adults, this is due to multiple factors. One is that immune response tends to become less robust as we reach older age. Older adults are also more likely to be living with other health conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and Type 2 diabetes. Muscle weakness and frailty can make it difficult to cough and clear the airways. The fatigue and weakness caused by the decrease in blood oxygen during pneumonia can harm cognition.

Due to rising rates of pneumococcal pneumonia, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently lowered the recommended age for the pneumonia vaccine from 65 to 50. The shot also protects against other infections pneumococcus bacteria can cause, including sinus, ear and blood infections, and meningitis. At 57, you are covered by the updated recommendation for a pneumonia vaccine.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.