John Mayer, McG reportedly buy Jim Henson studio lot for $45 million

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

John Mayer’s body of real estate is a wonderland as the Grammy winner has finalized a deal to purchase the famed Jim Henson Company lot for an estimated $45 million.

The 47-year-old “Your Body Is a Wonderland” crooner isn’t taking over the historic Henson property on his own though. Mayer and “Supernatural” executive producer McG have finalized the deal, insiders with direct knowledge told TMZ.

Mayer, who currently has offices on the property, and the “Charlie’s Angels” director, 57, will also eventually rename the studio. Though they’ve yet to decide on the future moniker, rebranding seems to be one of the only ways in which they’ll shake up the studio.

Mayer and McG don’t intend on making waves at the lot, as sources say they want to maintain current employees and preserve the lot’s history.

Going forward, the duo will split oversight. The singer-songwriter will supervise Henson Recording Studios, previously A&M Recording Studios – where the star-studded “We Are the World” was recorded in 1985. McG meanwhile will reportedly be in charge of the lot’s other facilities.

A rep for Mayer told TMZ and the Hollywood Reporter last month that the “Daughters” singer and McG were “under contract to buy Henson Studios,” which was Charlie Chaplin Studios once upon a time.

THR said at the time that the artists were reported to be shelling out an estimated $60 million for the landmark. Prior to that, the Church of Scientology was believed to be eyeing the property.

As of 2017, the lot was valued at nearly $22 million, according to real estate filings viewed by THR.

Representatives for Mayer and McG did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.