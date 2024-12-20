Key matchup: Gonzaga’s Ryan Nembhard, Bucknell’s Josh Bascoe go way back

Saturday marks the first meeting between Gonzaga and Bucknell, but it won’t be the first time GU standout Ryan Nembhard and Bison point guard Josh Bascoe have faced each other.

Both Canadian natives are from Ontario and their hometowns are separated by an hour’s drive. Bascoe is a year older, but Nembhard’s Vaughan Panthers and Bascoe’s Milton Stags, coached by Josh’s dad, Shane, tangled several times before embarking on their college careers.

The 6-foot, 180-pound guards are enjoying career years. Nembhard leads the nation in assists per game (10.3) and his 5.14 assist-to-turnover ratio is fifth. He directs an offense that averages 89.5 points, third nationally.

Bascoe averaged 16.8 points in the Bison’s first five games before dipping to 13.6 after 10 games. He scored 19 in Bucknell’s last game, a Dec. 8 loss to Radford, to boost his team-leading average to 14.1 points.

The two should see a lot of each other Saturday night at the Kennel. Nembhard averages 36.1 minutes per game, six more than Nolan Hickman, the next-closest teammate.

Bascoe averages 36.2 minutes, also six more than his closest teammate.

Bascoe has taken major strides in his four years at Bucknell. He saw limited playing time in his first two seasons, then was a part-time starter contributing 9.4 points as a junior.

His scoring numbers have continued to rise as a senior and he also chips in 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

The other matchup that should influence how Saturday’s game goes is Gonzaga posts Graham Ike and Braden Huff vs. Bucknell 7-foot, 250-pound junior Noah Williamson.

Ike and Huff combine for 27.6 points per game. Williamson, a preseason All-Patriot League selection, averages 13.4 points and paces the team in rebounding (6.5) and blocks (17).

Williamson hasn’t scored in double figures in the past five games, but he had 32 points against Southern Indiana and 26 against Richmond in November outings.