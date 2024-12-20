Spokane high school rivalry games about much more than the score

Lewis and Clark High School students celebrate winning the Rubber Chicken spirit competition during the annual Rubber Chicken high school basketball game with Ferris on Thursday at the Spokane Arena. (COLIN MULVANY/The Spokesman-Review)

Basketball matters in the big rivalry games held this week at the Spokane Arena. Well, kinda.

What matters more? Spirit.

Thousands turned out at the three high school rivalry events this week featuring five Spokane high schools and Cheney. Students, parents and staff packed the stands and jammed the floor with dance, cheers, comedy, and, sure, some basketball, too.

Students at all the schools choose a theme and spent months preparing for it with costumes, routines and cheers.

At Rogers High School, students held a vote last winter in which they selected the theme of “Minions” for this year’s Railroad Rumble, said Rogers Athletic Director Aaron Brecek. Leadership students, along with members of the cheer team, dance team and band then set to work planning. This year, the Rogers drama department even got involved, performing a skit about Gru stealing the moon.

“I mean a lot of planning goes into it,” Brecek said.

Rogers’ work paid off, capturing the Railroad Rumble spirit contest.

The three events are as follows:

The Railroad Rumble between Cheney and Rogers high schools.

Groovy Shoes between North Central and Shadle Park high schools.

Rubber Chicken between Ferris and Lewis and Clark high schools.

The winners were judged by leadership students from other high schools not in the contest, who roam the crowds during the games and determine which school had the most spirit.

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard said the district is putting renewed emphasis on the rivalry games in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“It’s part of our focus on engaging kids in real life,” he said, “and we are wanting to be really intentional and laser-focused on creating as many opportunities as possible where kids can be connected and be together in community and have an opportunity to participate.”

Swinyard said rivalry week was shifted this year to just before the holiday break to avoid conflicting with exams in January. The shift also allowed college students on break to return to cheer on their alma maters.

He said the scheduling was a success.

“We had historic participation, in talking to individuals that are regular attendees,” Swinyard said. “I think they would tell you that the energy and the excitement and the enthusiasm was at an all time high.”

North Central Principal Tami McCracken liked the scheduling change.

“I was actually surprised at first when I found out in the fall. I was concerned, but I think actually this week is a really good week to have it,” she said. “We had great attendance because kids want to be there. They want to be part of the different events associated with Groovy Shoes, and this week is already kind of fun and festive.”

Lorrie McNutt, retired Lewis and Clark cheer coach who helped in the planning for LC, said the Rubber Chicken game is usually the most attended high school athletic event in the state, excluding state championship games. The planning is time-consuming and intense, she said.

“The leadership kids, they created every single prop – there were 5,000 of these props,” McNutt said. “The experience that all of these high school students kind of live through just creating a theme, creating a dance routine, and just making it happen, it’s all like putting on a huge meeting for your CEO. They learn a lot and gain a lot of practical knowledge. It’s very worthwhile.”

McCracken said the vast majority of students at North Central participated.

This year, students at North Central sold about 1,350 spirit packages – with T-shirts and other cheering gear – to the student body, which numbers about 1,600.

“I will say that every single member of our community at school is committed,” she said. “We have morning practices that are silly and funny and we enjoy our time where the students that are characters and the staff that are going to be in the dance learn the dance together. It really is something that unifies our whole community.”

The North Central community raises money to keep the costs of spirit packages low, and staff reaches out to make sure all students feel welcome, she said.

“So it’s really important for us that everybody believes that they belong at Groovy Shoes, and that it’s for all of us to become that one,” McCracken said.

Railroad Rumble

Cheney vs. Rogers

Rogers theme: “Minions”

Cheney theme: Superheroes

Winner: Rogers

Series: Rogers leads 3-1

Groovy Shoes

North Central vs. Shadle Park

Shadle Park theme: “Toy Story”

North Central theme: Superheroes

Winner: North Central

Streak: North Central has won the last nine

Rubber Chicken

Ferris vs. Lewis and Clark

Lewis and Clark theme: Country road, bring Chuck home

Ferris theme: Holiday spirit

Winner: Lewis and Clark

Series: LC leads 21-19