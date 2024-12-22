Is it taboo to regift holiday gifts? 1 in 3 Americans say no

By Katie Kelton Bankrate.com

From toys to toaster ovens, regifting has become the new normal for some people. One in 3 Americans (33%) say regifting holiday gifts is acceptable.

Still, regifting has traditionally been considered tacky. So what should we do this holiday season?

To get the truth about regifting, I went to my personal etiquette expert – my mom, Betzi Kelton.

“I haven’t regifted because I worry people wouldn’t like it,” she says. “But I have no problem with it whatsoever and think we all should do it!” My mom also adds that she would happily take someone’s regift if they thought it suited her.

1 in 3 people think regifting during

the holidays is acceptable

According to Bankrate’s 2024 Financial Taboos Survey, 1 in 3 Americans (33%) think regifting holiday gifts is an acceptable practice. That’s more than the people who think money is a normal discussion for the holidays (14%) or have asked for financial assistance at a holiday gathering (9%).

Thirty percent of Americans have also regifted something they received as a holiday gift.

If you’ve gotten a gift you don’t love or need, but know someone who would, don’t shy away from passing it along. You’re in good company.

I asked my colleagues: If you’ve regifted something, what was it?

As it turns out, my teammates at Bankrate are no strangers to regifting. Benét Wilson, lead writer, says she was given a fancy toaster oven, but already had one she liked. So she regifted it to someone she knew would appreciate it.

India Davis, editor, says she regifted a puzzle from one friend to another. “It was okay because the puzzle wasn’t gifted as a super sentimental gift,” she explains. “It was made better that the two (friends) don’t know each other. Saves from awkward convos.”

Then there’s the topic of kids’ toys – the growing pile of plastic, plushies and books that come from well-meaning friends and family. Ryan Flanigan, writer, says his son received several repeat toys and things he wasn’t interested in playing with for his birthday. “We opted to give them to a toy drive instead,” Flanigan says.

Gift cards: Love ‘em, hate ’em or resell ’em?

More than 2 in 5 Americans (43%) have an unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit, according to Bankrate’s 2024 Gift Cards Survey.

Meanwhile, 24% told Bankrate they’ve received a gift card for a store or restaurant that was inconvenient to get to, and 23% for a store or restaurant they didn’t like.

That might be why 8% of Americans have regifted a gift card and 7% have sold one.

Wrapping up a gift card you already have might be just right for a white elephant gift exchange or last-minute gesture for your neighbor. But when it comes to your significant other or someone else special, you may want to gift something a little more heartfelt.

Regifting to save money

this holiday season

Part of the motivation behind the season of regifting may be that Americans’ budgets are stretched thin.

In Bankrate’s 2024 Early Holiday Shopping Survey, 1 in 3 holiday shoppers (33%) said they plan to spend less on shopping this year. Twenty-eight percent said they’re stressed about the cost of holiday shopping, and the same percentage said it will strain their budget.

If that rings true for you, then regifting may be an appropriate money-saving option in some situations. Thrifting, offering favors and handcrafting gifts are other affordable ways to show your appreciation. You can also set a limit on how many gifts you’ll buy and for whom this year – just communicate that clearly, kindly and well before the holiday function.

The bottom line

If someone gives you a gift this season that wasn’t on your wish list, it may be acceptable to simply say thank you and pass the gift on to someone else who will love it. But if you’re regifting because you can’t afford new gifts for your friends and family, just hold on – the “loud budgeting” trend encourages you to explain your situation to them, instead.

If your loved ones know you’re cutting back on spending, they might be more willing to find new and free holiday traditions to share. Perhaps they also want to put a wrap on overspending this season.