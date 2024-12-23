Men who broke into fast food restaurant caught minutes later, deputies say

Two men broke into a closed fast food chain restaurant on Francis Avenue, stole roughly $100 worth of food and were arrested about 20 minutes later on Sunday, deputies said.

Around 7:40 a.m., a restaurant employee called police after seeing an unknown male on the building’s video surveillance system, according to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Mark Gregory. The employee reportedly said that while they would have to do a thorough inventory of the store before being sure how much product was taken, it was likely around $100 worth.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the call, determining that nobody was in the building before getting a description of the alleged burglars from the video footage. One suspect was wearing a distinctive yellow hoodie under a black coat, according to a news release, which Gregory said may have made him easier for deputies to locate.

By 8 a.m. both suspects had been found, according to the release.

Jesse T. Dye, 29, and Ryan T. Honeycutt, 45, were arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of burglary in the second degree and theft in the third degree.