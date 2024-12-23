Spokane Valley woman arrested following alleged attempt to impale neighbor as he escorted his children to school

A Spokane Valley woman was arrested after attempting to impale her neighbor with a 2-foot “centurion-style sword” as he walked his daughters from their apartment to school Friday morning, deputies said.

The victim, who sustained a minor laceration to his hand following the attack, told police that Elizabeth Ptacek, 43, stopped by his Adam Square apartment earlier in the morning but smiled and left after he asked if she needed anything, according to court documents.

A news release said Ptacek was then heard screaming inside her apartment.

Minutes later, the victim exited his apartment to take his teenage daughters to school. He told police Ptacek opened the door as they were walking by and attempted to stab him in the midsection with a sword, according to court documents.

The victim was able to pin Ptacek against a wall until an officer arrived on scene and was able to detain her, the release said.

The attack was “seemingly unprovoked,” according to the news release, and Ptacek reportedly made statements suggesting that she may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

Ptacek was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of assault in the first degree. Her bond was set at $100,000.