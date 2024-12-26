The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
28-year-old man injured in early morning Pullman shooting

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A 28-year-old man was shot early Thursday morning in Pullman, according to a news release from the Pullman Police Department.

Police responded just after 3 a.m. Thursday to a “medical problem” in the 800 block of Northeast California Street to find a man unresponsive, the release said. He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police have not made an arrest, the release said.

There is no threat to the public because the shooting appears to be “isolated.”

People with cameras in the area are asked to contact police.