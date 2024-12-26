Finland Seizes Ship After Undersea Cable Is Cut

By Johanna Lemola and Lynsey Chutel New york times

Finnish authorities seized an oil tanker on Thursday on the suspicion that it was involved in cutting vital undersea cables and said the ship might have been part of Russia’s “shadow fleet,” aimed at evading Western sanctions.

In a statement, the police in Finland said the authorities had boarded the Eagle S tanker in Finnish waters. The ship, which is registered in the Cook Islands in the South Pacific, had been sailing from St. Petersburg, Russia, to Port Said, Egypt, when it was detained.

The police said they were investigating whether the vessel was involved in the latest suspected act of sabotage on undersea infrastructure: the cutting on Wednesday of the Estlink 2 submarine cable, which carries electricity between Finland and Estonia. The Finnish authorities said Thursday that four other cables carrying data also had been damaged. The police called the latest cable cuts “aggravated vandalism.”

Finnish authorities said the tanker might be part of Russia’s shadow fleet, which emerged as a way to circumvent Western-imposed price caps on Russian oil transported by sea. The caps were introduced several months after President Vladimir Putin of Russia ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

To skirt the restrictions, the Kremlin invested billions of dollars in a fleet of mostly unmarked tankers not easily traced to Russia. Many sail under the flags of other nations, like the Central African country of Gabon, and sell to buyers in countries such as India and China, which are not bound by the price cap.

The goal was largely economic and mostly successful. Since the oil price cap was enacted, nearly 70% of Russia’s oil is being transported by so-called shadow tankers, according to an analysis published in October by the Kyiv School of Economics Institute, a Ukraine-based think tank.

But the use of such tankers to intentionally sabotage European infrastructure would be an unusual escalation.

“We assume at this stage that the vessel in question is a member of the shadow fleet,” the head of Finland’s customs agency, Sami Rakshit, told a news conference, without providing further details.

Finland’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, said that while there was no direct evidence linking the Eagle S to Russia, the incident underscored the Baltic nations’ vulnerability to potential meddling by Moscow.

“This underlies the danger of the shadow fleet in the Baltic Sea,” Orpo said at a news conference in Finland’s capital, Helsinki.

“Our main task is to find effective means to stop the shadow fleet,” Orpo added. “The shadow fleet pumps money into Russia’s war fund so that Russia can continue to wage its war in Ukraine against the people of Ukraine, and it has to be stopped.”

He said the Finnish government had not been in touch with Russia. After its seizure, the Eagle S was anchored in Finnish waters, as the Finnish authorities investigated, working with the Estonian authorities.

The investigation comes as a number of other undersea cables have been cut in recent months, raising fears of a covert campaign against NATO nations that have supported Ukraine in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

Mark Rutte, the NATO secretary-general, said Thursday that he had spoken to Estonia’s prime minister, Kristen Michal, about the “possible sabotage” of the undersea cables.

NATO “stands in solidarity with Allies and condemns any attacks on critical infrastructure,” Rutte wrote on social media, adding, “We stand ready to provide further support.”

After a series of undersea explosions blew apart the Nord Stream natural gas pipelines linking Russia to Western Europe in the fall of 2022, Western intelligence agencies said the evidence pointed toward pro-Ukraine forces, even if the question of who might have been directing them remained a mystery.

Last month, two fiber-optic cables were cut in the Baltic Sea in what Germany’s defense minister described as an act of sabotage. One cable connected Finland and Germany; the other ran between Lithuania and Sweden – all countries that are members of the NATO alliance.

Russian ships have been reported in the Baltic and North seas near areas where critical infrastructure lies beneath the water, and dozens of Russian tankers have begun sailing under different flags.

Last month, naval and coast guard vessels from European countries surrounded and monitored a Chinese commercial ship in the Baltic Sea, after two undersea fiber-optic cables were severed.

Investigators from a task force that included Finland, Sweden and Lithuania were trying to determine if the ship’s crew intentionally cut the cables by dragging the ship’s anchor along the sea floor. American intelligence officials had assessed that the cables were not cut deliberately, though the authorities in Europe said they had not been able to rule out sabotage.

The authorities in Finland said they were looking into whether the anchors of the Eagle S had cut the cable.

Orpo said that Finnish leaders had discussed the cable cuts with officials from Estonia, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, NATO and the European Commission.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, commended Finland’s “swift action.”

“Yesterday’s Baltic Sea incident highlights threats to EU infrastructure,” she said on social media. “Together we will increase our common protection of European critical infrastructure including undersea cables.”

Michal, of Estonia, said that his government had been coordinating with Finland to respond to the cable cuts.

“Glad that we managed to act decisively and stop the suspected vessel for further investigation,” he wrote on the social platform X.

The cut to the Estlink 2 cable caused little disruption for Finlandor Estonia. A spokesperson for Estonia’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said there would be no impact on the public, according to the country’s public broadcaster.

However, communication services between Helsinki and the German city of Rostock were affected, according to Cinia, a digital communications company that owns the cable. It said in a statement that repairs to the cable could take several weeks.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.