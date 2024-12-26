Panama president refutes Trump’s claim of Chinese meddling in canal

By Michael McDonald

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino said China has no stake in the Panama Canal and US warships pay the same toll rates as other nations, pushing back against Donald Trump’s threats over the key waterway.

Trump’s remarks alleging growing influence from the world’s second-largest economy over the canal may be due to “geopolitical fears that might be valid from their perspective, but in terms of Panama, have absolutely no veracity,” Mulino said at a Thursday press conference.

“There is absolutely no Chinese interference or involvement in anything that has to do with the Panama Canal,” Mulino said. “There are no Chinese at the canal, no Chinese nor any other world power at the canal.”

Trump brought control over the canal into play over the weekend, decrying “ridiculous” transit fees for US vessels and alleged Chinese encroachment. The feud triggered a selloff of Panama’s bonds Monday. Mulino reiterated that his nation will not cede control of the waterway to the US, and said he will wait until Trump’s inauguration to hold formal talks with the new administration.

Tolls charged for naval ships crossing the canal are based on the amount of water used and the type of ship, a formula that is applied equally to all vessels, Mulino said. He added that the US is the canal’s biggest customer, and that in the 2024 fiscal year 77% of the cargo that crossed the key transportation route either originated in or was in transit to the US.

“There is no discrimination against any warship, whether it be from the US or another country,” he said. “The canal is Panamanian and belongs to Panamanians and there is no possibility of opening any kind of conversation around that reality.”