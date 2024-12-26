Sandpoint man dies Christmas night from being struck by car on side of highway near Easton

A Sandpoint man died on Christmas night after he was hit by a car on Interstate 90, a news release from Washington State Patrol said.

Andrei Cibotari, 35, was standing in the chain-up area on the westbound side of Interstate 90 near Easton when he was hit by a 2023 Tesla, according to the release.

The driver of the Tesla lost control because they were driving too fast for the road conditions, the release said.

The driver, identified in the news release as Anirudh Walia of Seattle, was cited for speeding, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Weber said the conditions of the road were extremely snowy that night.

WSP is investigating.