Here’s what four Spokane TikTokkers think about the social media app’s imminent ban

Metal artist and fabricator Scott Shumake lights up a fire on Thursday, in one of his hanging firepits, which he sells through his website ShumakeDesigns.com, but really made a splash by showing his handiwork in short videos on TikTok. BELOW: Scott shows a massive library of photos and videos that show off his hanging firepits. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

TikTok is on track to be banned in three weeks, and users of the social media app in Spokane are worried how the app’s loss might impact their businesses and community connection.

Earlier this, year a federal law was passed to ban TikTok from use in the United States unless the Chinese company that owns it sells. Though the law’s constitutionality soon will be decided by the Supreme Court, it appears TikTok owner ByteDance has no intention to sell before the January deadline.

On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court in a filing to delay implementation of the law so he could negotiate a deal with TikTok once in office.

“President Trump alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will to negotiate a resolution to save the platform while addressing the national security concerns,” Trump attorney D. John Sauer wrote in the filing.

Proponents of the law argue that the large amount of personal data collected by a social media app like TikTok would be available to the Chinese government, which has a stake in the company.

If the law goes into effect, the app will still work on devices where it is already downloaded, but it will not be available in any app stores and could not be updated. Over time, the app on American phones would stop working.

Here is what four local TikTokkers think about the ban and what can be lost or gained from the possible demise of the social media company.

@solidfirepits, 145,000 followers

Scott Shumake designs and builds custom fire pits. A business and an art project, all of his fire pits hang from a frame and spin as wood burns on them. He might not have been able to live off his passion if it was not for TikTok.

In the winter of 2020, Shumake paid for advertising on sites like Facebook and YouTube, but there was no business after paying $1,000. Feeling “ripped off,” he went to Riverfront Park and shot a short video with the Spokane Pavilion in the background. It went viral on TikTok with no advertising.

“I’ve built near to 500 fire pits thanks to TikTok in the past four years. And at least for me, that doesn’t happen on other platforms,” he said.

Shumake is not concerned by TikTok’s association with the Chinese government. He also does not think TikTok will be banned. He believes the incoming Trump administration will stop the ban before it goes into place next month.

If the app is banned, Shumake expects his business to take a hit in the short term.

“I would be keeping my eyes on where the energy will go. There would be a vacuum, ’cause all the users will move somewhere else. So hopefully, I can be successful at that other place,” he said.

@tu7stanger, 26,000 followers

T’u Stanger is an artist who sometimes uses TikTok to promote their art. But they use it much more to find connection.

“If TikTok goes away, I would be sad that I would be losing so many connections all over the world. I have been able to meet people and connect on that platform a lot easier and organically than anywhere else online,” they said.

Stanger uses Instagram to meet clients and sell art, but as “a little more of a professional platform,” they do not expect to find the same community as is on TikTok. The app is also a safe place for Stanger to meet other queer people and post about being queer in a place like Spokane.

“I think there would be a hit, as far as being able to find a queer community so quickly. It can be harder to find that on Instagram or other places. So I worry for queer people who might not have other outlets,” they said.

Stanger does not see a difference between an American company having access to their personal information and the Chinese government.

“Whenever you sign up for anything online, you are agreeing to that. All that is a buzz word to get you a little nervous. But we have so much information out there already,” they said.

@realjakebeal, 7,800 followers

Jake Beal posts humorous videos poking fun at Spokane and asking those watching his videos to call him to buy a house in the area. “Jake the Realtor” called the TikTok ban a “bummer” because he gets two to three deals a year from the platform.

He is also “a little bit skeptical” of the government’s reasons to remove the app.

“I don’t really care,” he said of the app’s connection to the Chinese government. “I mean, I don’t trust Facebook any more than I would trust TikTok.”

@taytaykendall 5,300 followers

Taylor Kendall posts about Spokane businesses on TikTok to practice her marketing skills. Holding a degree in marketing from Whitworth University, she hoped the content could show prospective employers her marketing ability.

“I started it as just kind of a fun thing to do. And I kind of blew up. I had a couple viral videos on TikTok. I got more followers, and then I got to work with different restaurants,” she said.

Kendall’s feelings on the app are “50% positive, 50% negative.” She has had a positive experience, but she is concerned by the lack of regulation on the app and how children may be able to use it in unhealthy ways.

In anticipation of the incoming ban, she has moved her content to Instagram.

“I pretty much only use Instagram now. Which is fine, but it’s good to have both platforms,” she said.