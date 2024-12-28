The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Indiana State at Ohio State Big Ten

11 a.m.: Chicago State at Illinois Big Ten

Noon: Buffalo at Temple ESPNU

Noon: NJIT at Washington Peacock

1 p.m.: Winthrop at Indiana Big Ten

3 p.m.: Toledo at Purdue Big Ten

5 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Michigan Big Ten

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: South Florida at Rice ESPN2

7 p.m.: Michigan at Southern California Big Ten

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo CBS

10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington NBC / Peacock

Hockey, college

12:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan Tech NBC

Hockey, NHL

5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago ESPN

Hockey, World Junior Championship U20

9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Switzerland … NHL

11:30 a.m.: Finland vs. United States… NHL

2 p.m.: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic … NHL

4:30 p.m.: Germany vs. Canada… NHL

Soccer, club men

7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham at Everton USA

9:15 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at West Ham USA

9:45 a.m.: Championship: Leeds at Derby CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change