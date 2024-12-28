On the Air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Indiana State at Ohio State Big Ten
11 a.m.: Chicago State at Illinois Big Ten
Noon: Buffalo at Temple ESPNU
Noon: NJIT at Washington Peacock
1 p.m.: Winthrop at Indiana Big Ten
3 p.m.: Toledo at Purdue Big Ten
5 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Michigan Big Ten
Basketball, college women
10 a.m.: South Florida at Rice ESPN2
7 p.m.: Michigan at Southern California Big Ten
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo CBS
10 a.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Minnesota Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Washington NBC / Peacock
Hockey, college
12:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Michigan Tech NBC
Hockey, NHL
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Chicago ESPN
Hockey, World Junior Championship U20
9 a.m.: Sweden vs. Switzerland … NHL
11:30 a.m.: Finland vs. United States… NHL
2 p.m.: Slovakia vs. Czech Republic … NHL
4:30 p.m.: Germany vs. Canada… NHL
Soccer, club men
7 a.m.: EPL: Nottingham at Everton USA
9:15 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at West Ham USA
9:45 a.m.: Championship: Leeds at Derby CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change