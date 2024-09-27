There are tricks to decorating a child’s room for longevity. Here’s how you can save money

By Kaitlyn Keegan Hartford Courant

As children grow from newborns to toddlers to elementary school and beyond, their rooms need to change with them. From a crib to a twin bed, from a changing table to a desk for homework, the room transforms with your child.

Sharon McCormick, of Sharon McCormick Design, gave some tips and tricks on how to save money while your child’s bedroom grows with them.

“There’s no doubt that the anticipation of having a baby brings out the nesting instincts of new parents, but while exciting, decorating a nursery from scratch can be expensive,” she said. “A little forward thinking can ensure that this investment will last from infancy through the teen years.”

Bedrooms will need flexible spaces for storage, play, sleep, and study, so design and functionality need to go hand-in-hand, she suggested. Smart organization can save valuable floor space for play without compromising on the creativity of a fun and personalized haven.

One way to accomplish this, McCormick said, is multifunctional furniture in neutral colors.

“White furniture is a classic for baby furniture, but can easily be painted bright colors in the future. Rather than purchasing a changing table, a dresser with a removable changing top provides flexibility. Once the baby becomes potty-trained, the top of the dresser can be used for a lamp and mementos,” she said.

Cribs which can convert to twin beds are very popular as well. Daybeds with trundles lend themselves to sleepovers as well as functioning like a sofa for teen hangouts. Alternatively, beds with built-in drawers create much-needed storage for toys or out-of-season clothing. Last but not least, a bunk bed can be a practical option for an older child, leaving space below for a desk or play area, she said.

Glider chairs are a perennial favorite for parents. Some styles come with slipcovers which can update the look, especially if the chair is moved to a more common space in the future and out of the bedroom. A storage ottoman can store blankets, books, and supplies.

“Hutch desks can be used for a young child’s arts and crafts with pinup space for works of art, using a higher stool if needed. As the child grows, it becomes a dedicated study space,” McCormick said.

If the budget allows, built-ins such as window seats with storage flanked by bookcases provide toy storage, shelving with baskets to contain supplies and clutter, and later a cozy place for a teen to curl up and read a book, with display space for trophies, models, and favorite books, she said. In lieu of a built-in, modular storage cubes or wall storage systems allows for customizable additions such as shelving, drawers, and cubbies based on the individual child’s needs. Wall-mounted shelves are a perfect addition where limited floor space is available.

“Parents often carpet baby’s rooms for noise absorption and as soft space for little tykes to crawl and play,” McCormick said. “A good quality plush, stain-resistant neutral carpet, with regular cleanings, can last 20 years. Fun, inexpensive area rugs reflecting a child’s interests can be swapped out over the years, adding color and cohesiveness to a room’s design.”

Walls are easily painted and repainted as a do-it-yourself project, so don’t be shy about using pastels or bright colors instead of neutrals here, she said. Removable wall decals of all sorts are readily available to add temporary flair and a theme to a room without a long-term commitment.

Lighting is an important consideration in a children’s room. Overhead lighting, with soft white bulbs, on dimmers, is ideal. Add wall sconces where necessary for task lighting, such as in a reading area. Lamps are dangerous for young ones, due to electrical cords and potential broken bulbs. Floor lamps are particularly dangerous as children may try to use them to pull themselves up or steady themselves. Use lamps while the child is immobile or when grown enough to grasp their dangers.

Blackout curtains are a parent’s best friend to maintain consistent sleep cycles regardless of daybreak or sunset.