WSU men’s basketball set to host LMU at Spokane Arena on Monday

Washington State men’s basketball hits the road for its first West Coast Conference home game on Monday.

The Cougars will travel about 75 miles north.

WSU, coming off Saturday’s 89-73 road win over the Portland Pilots, will host Loyola Marymount at the Spokane Arena at 6:30 p.m.

David Riley has the Cougars (11-3) off to their best start by a first-year coach in 15 years. LMU (8-5) lost at San Francisco 70-55 on Saturday in its WCC opener.