Four dead after police chase from Irving, Texas, ends in crash near I-35 in Dallas, officials say

By Lana Ferguson Dallas Morning News

DALLAS — Four people died early Thursday in a police chase that ended in a crash near Interstate 35 in Dallas, according to officials.

The pursuit began about 2 a.m. when officers located a stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of North Beltline Road and attempted to stop the driver, Irving police said in a news release.

Irving officers followed the vehicle not knowing how many occupants were inside until the driver lost control near I-35 and Woodall Rodgers Freeway and crashed, police said. Police told multiple news outlets that the vehicle went off the exit ramp.

All four of the people inside the car died.

Details, including what speeds the vehicles were traveling, were not immediately available.

One Dallas County sheriff’s deputy was injured when the vehicle officers were pursuing crashed into a light pole causing it to fall, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said. The deputy, who was in the area in an attempt to deploy spike strips to stop the fleeing vehicle, hit the light pole then a concrete wall. He suffered a minor injury and has been released from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.