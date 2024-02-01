A comic who found his path to stand-up via the gridiron, Brian Regan takes Fox stage on Wednesday

Few comics are the subject of an NFL Films documentary. The iconic motion picture and production company crafted a few shorts in 2022 and a six-minute clip, dubbed “Brian Regan: More Than Just a Comedian,” wasn’t just apt but it’s surprising and entertaining.

Regan, 65, impressed as wide receiver at tiny Heidelberg College. But his high school teammate Mike Whittington, who went on to play at Notre Dame and with the New York Giants, believes that Regan could have played for the Fighting Irish.

“I loved playing football,” Regan said, while calling from his Las Vegas home. “I’ll still wake up after having these dreams of trying out for a team with 19-year-old kids as an adult.”

Regan initially juggled football and accounting at Heidelberg since that was his father’s profession.

“However, I discovered that I didn’t have the aptitude to be an accountant,” Regan said. “My dad was a natural accountant, but I fell behind quickly in college. Once you fall behind while you’re studying accounting in college, you’re in trouble.

“I figured out that I was no good at accounting, but I had no idea what else I would do.”

But football saved Regan, who is thankful that his college coach placed him on an entertainment path.

“My football coach proved to be a good life coach,” Regan said. “He said, ‘You’re a funny guy, did you ever consider theater?’ ”

Regan became a theater major, which led to stand-up and he never looked back.

“It’s the best move I ever made,” Regan said.

Regan’s off-the-wall observations, which hark back to his childhood and relatable personal tales, score plenty of laughs.

When Regan performs Wednesday at the Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox expect a variety of topics to be bandied about, such as guns, flat-earthers, nature photography and Barbie dolls.

“I like to go to a variety of places with my material,” Regan said.

Regan has been a stand-up for more than 30 years, but he still gets nervous before he hits the stage.

“It’s just like it was in football,” Regan said. “I would have butterflies on the field until I felt that first hit. It’s the same with comedy.

“I have butterflies on the stage until I hear that first laugh. I’ve learned that having butterflies is good, since it typically means you’re involved in something bigger than you are and that’s a good thing.”

There is one other common denominator between comedy and football for Regan.

“A big one that remains the same is making sure that I have my shoes tied before I walk out onto the stage,” Regan said. “It was the same for me when I played football. It sounds simple and silly, but it’s true.”

A huge difference for Regan with football and comedy is obscenity. During gridiron battles, expletives are tossed around more than footballs. However, Regan has never cussed as a crutch.

“I like being a clean comedian,” Regan said. “You don’t ever have to change your material for an audience. For instance, when you perform on network television, there are certain standards you have to adhere to. If you’re clean, you don’t even have to think about that.

“I knew this comic, Dennis Wolfberg, who got the call to be on ‘The Tonight Show’ with Johnny Carson back in the day. He had to change language to do the jokes clean on Carson. I remember during the taping, he was thrown, since he didn’t get the big laugh that he was used to getting, because of the change in language. I never wanted that to happen to me.

“When I did ‘The Tonight Show’ with Carson, I was fine. I traveled a different route than Dennis. But I’m not going to get up on a high horse about what I do. There are comics that are dirty that I find hilarious.”

Regan doesn’t look back at what might have been since he never graduated college and failed to become a professional football player.

“I got cut from a semi-pro team in Orlando and that was the end of my football career,” Regan said. “I’m fine with that. I loved playing football, but the last thing I need is anything else to happen to my head.

“As for school, I’m fine there. My alma mater (Heidelberg) gave me an honorary doctorate. I’m a doctor of humane letters, whatever that means. It all worked out for me. I figured it all out and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I get to do stand-up. I really don’t need anything more than that.”