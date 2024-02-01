Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for Feb. 1, 2024

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

All Lake Roosevelt launches are usable at this time. The big reservoir has actually risen.

Snowpack in the mountains is low this year, which doesn’t bode well for summer river fishing. Unless conditions change a lot in the next few months, you might want to plan on doing most of your stream and river fishing early this year.

If you are fishing for steelhead within 20 miles of a hatchery in the Snake River system, you can be confident there are fish in the river. Steelhead are reinvigorated when the water warms and rises, which is what is happening now.

Anglers without a fish locator are at a distinct disadvantage when perch fishing, as perch stack up and stay in one place for long periods of time. Drilling a random hole and sitting on it will get you a prize for perseverance, but precious few fish. If you don’t get a bite in the first 5 minutes, move and drill another hole. If you don’t see fish, move sooner.

Fly fishing

Rising temperatures should make it a little easier to catch trout this week, but don’t expect a whole lot of action. Nymphing is by far the best in slower/deeper currents. The lower Spokane is running high from muddy water pouring in from Hangman Creek.

Trout and steelhead

Rock Lake is a good destination for anglers tired of worrying about the thickness of ice. It has been good for rainbow for anglers trolling along the cliffs or tossing spinners. Bait fishing from the access has been slow.

Ice fishing

According to numerous participants in last Saturday’s ice fishing tournament on Lake Bonaparte, the event was “top drawer.” There were 350 anglers, 559 entries (some people entered in more than one class) and 53 youth entries, making it the largest ice fishing derby in Washington. Participants came from five states.

There were three classes: Total bag weight for 3 species (multispecies), biggest fish and kids class/biggest fish. The winners:

Youth class 0-15 years old: The largest fish was caught by James Magnuson from Spokane. It was a rainbow trout-weighing 2.46 pounds. He won a Scheels gift card and $397.50 cash.

Multispecies: First prize went to Chris Marcolin from Omak, Washington, who had a tiger trout, rainbow trout and brook trout with a total weight 2.58 pounds. He won a Vexilar basket and $1,319.00 cash.

Biggest fish: Brian Rogers from Nine Mile Falls won first prize with a rainbow trout weighing 4.77 pounds. He took home a Scheels gift card and $1,899.75 cash.

Bonaparte Lake, like most others, has some slop and water on top, but there are several inches of good ice underneath. It should offer ice fishing for a few more weeks.

Potholes Reservoir is still frozen over but beginning to thaw around the edges. Moses Lake is pretty much open. No boat launches have open water at Potholes, and there have been no reports of safe ice.

A friend who fished Curlew Lake twice last week said the perch fishing was “outstanding” and the ice, though slushy on top, was solid beneath the slop. He said the lake may be good for another week or more.

I looked at Eloika Lake this week. There was one angler on the ice way out from the public access. The ice showed about 3 inches of clear with about 3 inches of cloudy ice on top. The slush on top had firmed up some, but there was about 2 feet of open water between shore and solid footing. As much as I like to ice fish, I think I’m done for the year. All area lakes are slushy on top and I’m not comfortable with only 3 inches of good ice.

That said, Sacheen Lake is still seeing a fair number of brave ice anglers. A decent perch bite is still ongoing in the big bay out from the access. Stay away from the area where the creek enters.

In Idaho, hard water anglers are finding a few big perch at Gamble and smaller perch at Hauser and Cocolalla. Ice was plenty thick last week, but all had water and/or slush on top. Fernan Lake anglers were catching trout and spiny ray last week, but there was slop on top.

Spiny ray

Two anglers launching out of Fort Spokane and fishing primarily near Hawk Creek and across from Seven Bays said a black jig head with a chartreuse grub was the most productive in 50-60 feet of water, enticing 31 walleye, 24 of which were “eaters.”

Hunting

The Idaho turkey controlled hunt application period runs Thursday through March 1 and includes youth-only hunts. The full 2024-25 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer Seasons and Rules booklet will be available online shortly after Thursday when the application period opens. Hunters should ensure they are using the 2024-25 seasons and rules booklet when submitting a controlled hunt application because the previous booklet will have incorrect hunt numbers and information. Applications may be submitted in person at any Fish and Game regional office or license vendor location.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is offering a number of hunter education, hunter/bow hunter education, trapper education, and wolf trapper education classes throughout the Clearwater Region over the next several months. Contact the regional office for more information (208) 799-5010.

