Eastern Washington’s nine-game win streak ends at Montana State 70-60

From staff reports

BOZEMAN – Montana State ended Eastern Washington’s nine-game winning streak, defeating the Eagles 70-60 on Thursday at Worthington Arena .

The Eagles (13-8, 7-1), who remained in first place in the Big Sky men’s basketball standings, shot 44.9% from the field, their worst effort in 10 games.

They also made a season-low 2 of 18 3-pointers.

“We’ve got to be better than that,” EWU head coach David Riley said in a postgame radio interview. “That’s tough to overcome.”

They were also outrebounded by a Big Sky opponent for the first time this season, 39-36. Eastern’s 60 points were the team’s fewest of the entire season.

“We were not the more physical team tonight,” Riley said. “That’s our identity.”

The Bobcats (11-11, 6-3) led for all but 3½ minutes, and they held a lead of at least six points throughout the second half.

MSU’s Robert Ford III scored a game-high 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and an 8-for-10 night at the free-throw line.

With 2:45 remaining and trailing 65-56, Eastern was assessed two technical fouls: one on its bench and then another on Riley. The Bobcats made just 1 of 4 of the subsequent free throws, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize, making just two baskets the rest of the way.

Junior Casey Jones led the Eagles with 12 points; junior Cedric Coward had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles also committed 18 turnovers for the second straight game and had a season-low nine assists.

They play again Saturday in Missoula against Montana (15-7, 6-3), followed by a game Monday at Portland State (13-8, 4-4).