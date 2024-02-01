Subscribe now
Eastern Washington University Basketball

Eastern Washington’s nine-game win streak ends at Montana State 70-60

Montana State guard Robert Ford III runs the offense against Eastern Washington defender Jake Kyman during Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game in Bozeman. (Courtesy of MSU Athletics)

From staff reports

BOZEMAN – Montana State ended Eastern Washington’s nine-game winning streak, defeating the Eagles 70-60 on Thursday at Worthington Arena .

The Eagles (13-8, 7-1), who remained in first place in the Big Sky men’s basketball standings, shot 44.9% from the field, their worst effort in 10 games.

They also made a season-low 2 of 18 3-pointers.

“We’ve got to be better than that,” EWU head coach David Riley said in a postgame radio interview. “That’s tough to overcome.”

They were also outrebounded by a Big Sky opponent for the first time this season, 39-36. Eastern’s 60 points were the team’s fewest of the entire season.

“We were not the more physical team tonight,” Riley said. “That’s our identity.”

The Bobcats (11-11, 6-3) led for all but 3½ minutes, and they held a lead of at least six points throughout the second half.

MSU’s Robert Ford III scored a game-high 21 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field and an 8-for-10 night at the free-throw line.

With 2:45 remaining and trailing 65-56, Eastern was assessed two technical fouls: one on its bench and then another on Riley. The Bobcats made just 1 of 4 of the subsequent free throws, but the Eagles couldn’t capitalize, making just two baskets the rest of the way.

Junior Casey Jones led the Eagles with 12 points; junior Cedric Coward had 11 points and nine rebounds.

The Eagles also committed 18 turnovers for the second straight game and had a season-low nine assists.

They play again Saturday in Missoula against Montana (15-7, 6-3), followed by a game Monday at Portland State (13-8, 4-4).